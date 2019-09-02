Reviewing Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (SASR)’s and Old Point Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:OPOF)’s results

As Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks businesses, Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) and Old Point Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:OPOF), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. 34 3.71 N/A 3.17 11.50 Old Point Financial Corporation 22 2.77 N/A 1.15 19.58

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. and Old Point Financial Corporation. Old Point Financial Corporation is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. The business with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is currently more affordable than Old Point Financial Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 9.5% 1.2% Old Point Financial Corporation 0.00% 4.8% 0.5%

Volatility & Risk

Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc.’s 0.83 beta indicates that its volatility is 17.00% less volatile than that of S&P 500. Old Point Financial Corporation has a 0.41 beta and it is 59.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. and Old Point Financial Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Old Point Financial Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

$37.25 is Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 11.26%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. and Old Point Financial Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 70.7% and 39.3%. Insiders owned roughly 1.8% of Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 8.5% of Old Point Financial Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. 2.22% 3.67% 5.26% 10.42% -6.61% 16.27% Old Point Financial Corporation 1.8% 1.39% 6.86% 5.41% -21.12% 3.53%

For the past year Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Old Point Financial Corporation.

Summary

Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. beats Old Point Financial Corporation on 9 of the 10 factors.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses in central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington D. C. markets. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment provides financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to individuals and businesses. Its deposit products include demand, money market savings, regular savings, and time deposits. This segments loan portfolio comprises residential real estate loans; commercial real estate loans, commercial construction loans, leases, and other commercial loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines, installment loans, and personal lines of credit. The Insurance segment provides general insurance agency services and annuities. The Investment Management segment provides comprehensive investment management and financial planning to individuals, families, small businesses, and associations, including cash flow analysis, investment review, tax planning, retirement planning, insurance analysis, and estate planning. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. also provides trust services. As of January 19, 2017, it operated 44 community offices and 6 financial centers. The company was founded in 1868 and is headquartered in Olney, Maryland.