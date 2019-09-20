Reviewing Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (SASR)’s and First Citizens BancShares Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)’s results

Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) and First Citizens BancShares Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) compete against each other in the Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. 34 3.93 N/A 3.17 11.50 First Citizens BancShares Inc. 441 3.14 N/A 33.53 13.93

Table 1 demonstrates Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. and First Citizens BancShares Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. First Citizens BancShares Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. The business with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc.’s presently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than First Citizens BancShares Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 9.5% 1.2% First Citizens BancShares Inc. 0.00% 11.8% 1.2%

Risk & Volatility

Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc.’s current beta is 0.83 and it happens to be 17.00% less volatile than S&P 500. First Citizens BancShares Inc.’s 15.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.15 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. and First Citizens BancShares Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 First Citizens BancShares Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. has a 4.96% upside potential and a consensus target price of $37.25.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. and First Citizens BancShares Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 70.7% and 50.4%. 1.8% are Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 13.7% of First Citizens BancShares Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. 2.22% 3.67% 5.26% 10.42% -6.61% 16.27% First Citizens BancShares Inc. 1% 3.05% 4.58% 14.25% 13.45% 23.86%

For the past year Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. has weaker performance than First Citizens BancShares Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors First Citizens BancShares Inc. beats Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses in central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington D. C. markets. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment provides financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to individuals and businesses. Its deposit products include demand, money market savings, regular savings, and time deposits. This segments loan portfolio comprises residential real estate loans; commercial real estate loans, commercial construction loans, leases, and other commercial loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines, installment loans, and personal lines of credit. The Insurance segment provides general insurance agency services and annuities. The Investment Management segment provides comprehensive investment management and financial planning to individuals, families, small businesses, and associations, including cash flow analysis, investment review, tax planning, retirement planning, insurance analysis, and estate planning. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. also provides trust services. As of January 19, 2017, it operated 44 community offices and 6 financial centers. The company was founded in 1868 and is headquartered in Olney, Maryland.