Reviewing Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (SASR)’s and First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA)’s results

Since Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) and First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) are part of the Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. 34 3.80 N/A 3.17 11.50 First Bank 11 3.48 N/A 0.88 12.96

Table 1 demonstrates Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. and First Bank’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. First Bank appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. The business that Presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of First Bank, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 9.5% 1.2% First Bank 0.00% 9.1% 1%

Risk & Volatility

Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc.’s 0.83 beta indicates that its volatility is 17.00% less volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. First Bank on the other hand, has 0.35 beta which makes it 65.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. and First Bank can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 First Bank 0 0 0 0.00

Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. has a 8.73% upside potential and a consensus price target of $37.25.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 70.7% of Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. shares and 49.8% of First Bank shares. Insiders owned roughly 1.8% of Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc.’s shares. Competitively, First Bank has 5.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. 2.22% 3.67% 5.26% 10.42% -6.61% 16.27% First Bank -1.22% -2.15% 0.71% 2.71% -19.58% -6.11%

For the past year Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. had bullish trend while First Bank had bearish trend.

Summary

On 9 of the 10 factors Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. beats First Bank.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses in central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington D. C. markets. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment provides financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to individuals and businesses. Its deposit products include demand, money market savings, regular savings, and time deposits. This segments loan portfolio comprises residential real estate loans; commercial real estate loans, commercial construction loans, leases, and other commercial loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines, installment loans, and personal lines of credit. The Insurance segment provides general insurance agency services and annuities. The Investment Management segment provides comprehensive investment management and financial planning to individuals, families, small businesses, and associations, including cash flow analysis, investment review, tax planning, retirement planning, insurance analysis, and estate planning. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. also provides trust services. As of January 19, 2017, it operated 44 community offices and 6 financial centers. The company was founded in 1868 and is headquartered in Olney, Maryland.