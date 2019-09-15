Reviewing Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (SASR)’s and First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC)’s results

Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) and First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) have been rivals in the Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. 34 3.99 N/A 3.17 11.50 First Bancorp 36 4.04 N/A 3.09 11.95

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. and First Bancorp. First Bancorp appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Bancorp, indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) and First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 9.5% 1.2% First Bancorp 0.00% 11.8% 1.5%

Volatility and Risk

Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 17.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.83 beta. First Bancorp’s 16.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.16 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. and First Bancorp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 First Bancorp 0 0 0 0.00

$37.25 is Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 3.33%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. and First Bancorp are owned by institutional investors at 70.7% and 67.6% respectively. Insiders held roughly 1.8% of Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 2.3% are First Bancorp’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. 2.22% 3.67% 5.26% 10.42% -6.61% 16.27% First Bancorp 3.79% -0.03% -2.99% -0.75% -10.95% 13.1%

For the past year Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than First Bancorp.

Summary

First Bancorp beats Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses in central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington D. C. markets. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment provides financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to individuals and businesses. Its deposit products include demand, money market savings, regular savings, and time deposits. This segments loan portfolio comprises residential real estate loans; commercial real estate loans, commercial construction loans, leases, and other commercial loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines, installment loans, and personal lines of credit. The Insurance segment provides general insurance agency services and annuities. The Investment Management segment provides comprehensive investment management and financial planning to individuals, families, small businesses, and associations, including cash flow analysis, investment review, tax planning, retirement planning, insurance analysis, and estate planning. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. also provides trust services. As of January 19, 2017, it operated 44 community offices and 6 financial centers. The company was founded in 1868 and is headquartered in Olney, Maryland.