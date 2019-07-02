Reviewing Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (SASR)’s and Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH)’s results

Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) and Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH) have been rivals in the Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. 33 3.94 N/A 3.06 10.93 Bank of Commerce Holdings 11 3.69 N/A 0.90 11.66

Table 1 demonstrates Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. and Bank of Commerce Holdings’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Bank of Commerce Holdings is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. When business has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. is trading at a lower P/E ratio than Bank of Commerce Holdings, indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. and Bank of Commerce Holdings.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 10.3% 1.3% Bank of Commerce Holdings 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 21.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.79 beta. Competitively, Bank of Commerce Holdings is 41.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.59 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. and Bank of Commerce Holdings Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Bank of Commerce Holdings 0 0 0 0.00

Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 2.79% and an $36.13 average target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 71% of Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. shares and 49.9% of Bank of Commerce Holdings shares. Insiders held roughly 1.8% of Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3% of Bank of Commerce Holdings’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. -3.57% 2.98% 0.57% -7.57% -17.58% 6.8% Bank of Commerce Holdings -0.57% -5.69% -9.13% -15.66% -6.7% -4.65%

For the past year Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. has 6.8% stronger performance while Bank of Commerce Holdings has -4.65% weaker performance.

Summary

Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. beats Bank of Commerce Holdings on 9 of the 10 factors.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses in central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington D. C. markets. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment provides financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to individuals and businesses. Its deposit products include demand, money market savings, regular savings, and time deposits. This segments loan portfolio comprises residential real estate loans; commercial real estate loans, commercial construction loans, leases, and other commercial loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines, installment loans, and personal lines of credit. The Insurance segment provides general insurance agency services and annuities. The Investment Management segment provides comprehensive investment management and financial planning to individuals, families, small businesses, and associations, including cash flow analysis, investment review, tax planning, retirement planning, insurance analysis, and estate planning. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. also provides trust services. As of January 19, 2017, it operated 44 community offices and 6 financial centers. The company was founded in 1868 and is headquartered in Olney, Maryland.