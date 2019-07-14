Reviewing Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SAND)’s and Its Competitors results

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) is a company in the Gold industry and that’s how we contrast it to its rivals. The contrasting will be based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has 0% of its shares owned by institutional investors vs. an average of 53.29% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has 0% of its shares owned by company insiders vs. an average of 8.28% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have Sandstorm Gold Ltd. and its rivals’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sandstorm Gold Ltd. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 8.77% 5.34% 2.28%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Sandstorm Gold Ltd. and its rivals’ gross revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Sandstorm Gold Ltd. N/A 5 136.05 Industry Average 41.67M 475.17M 74.06

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its rivals. The business has a higher P/E ratio which is presently more expensive in contrast to its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Sandstorm Gold Ltd. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sandstorm Gold Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.50 1.80 1.73 2.57

As a group, Gold companies have a potential upside of 155.28%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sandstorm Gold Ltd. 0.98% -8.17% -4.08% 38.24% 9.77% 12.15% Industry Average 2.79% 3.93% 9.82% 27.06% 20.57% 20.33%

For the past year Sandstorm Gold Ltd.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its rivals.

Dividends

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Sandstorm Gold Ltd.’s competitors beat on 5 of the 6 factors Sandstorm Gold Ltd.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd., a resource-based company, focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty in return, it receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mineÂ’s production for the life of the mine at a fixed or variable price per unit. It has 142 gold streams and net smelter returns royalties. The company was formerly known as Sandstorm Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Sandstorm Gold Ltd. in February 2011. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.