Reviewing SandRidge Permian Trust (PER)’s and Yuma Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YUMA)’s results

SandRidge Permian Trust (NYSE:PER) and Yuma Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YUMA), both competing one another are Independent Oil & Gas companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SandRidge Permian Trust 2 0.00 39.38M 0.46 4.12 Yuma Energy Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -19.16 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of SandRidge Permian Trust and Yuma Energy Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows SandRidge Permian Trust and Yuma Energy Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SandRidge Permian Trust 2,407,679,139.15% 20.8% 20.8% Yuma Energy Inc. 0.00% -144.3% -37.3%

Risk and Volatility

SandRidge Permian Trust’s volatility measures that it’s 21.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.21 beta. Competitively, Yuma Energy Inc. is 106.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.06 beta.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both SandRidge Permian Trust and Yuma Energy Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 3.3% and 21.9% respectively. Insiders owned 26.16% of SandRidge Permian Trust shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 15.38% of Yuma Energy Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SandRidge Permian Trust 3.24% 3.24% -13.18% -18.03% -32.98% 1.06% Yuma Energy Inc. -12.94% -53.02% -65.99% -15.6% -74.04% -34.22%

For the past year SandRidge Permian Trust had bullish trend while Yuma Energy Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

SandRidge Permian Trust beats on 7 of the 9 factors Yuma Energy Inc.

Yuma Energy, Inc. focuses on the acquisition, development, and exploration for conventional and unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States Gulf Coast and California. It has onshore assets comprising the Austin Chalk, Tuscaloosa, Wilcox, Frio, Marg Tex, and Hackberry formations located in central and southern Louisiana; and operated and non-operated assets in south Louisiana, including Cameron, Jefferson Davis, LaFourche, Livingston, St. Helena, St. Bernard, and Vermilion parishes. The company also holds operated and non-operated assets located in Jefferson, Brazos, and Madison counties, southeast Texas; non-operated position in the Bakken Shale in North Dakota; and operated positions in Kern and Santa Barbara Counties in California. Yuma Energy, Inc. is based in Houston, Texas.