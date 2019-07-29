Reviewing SandRidge Permian Trust (PER)’s and Pacific Coast Oil Trust (NYSE:ROYT)’s results

SandRidge Permian Trust (NYSE:PER) and Pacific Coast Oil Trust (NYSE:ROYT) compete with each other in the Independent Oil & Gas sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SandRidge Permian Trust 2 3.57 N/A 0.48 4.42 Pacific Coast Oil Trust 2 6.70 N/A 0.29 7.44

Table 1 demonstrates SandRidge Permian Trust and Pacific Coast Oil Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Pacific Coast Oil Trust appears to has lower revenue and earnings than SandRidge Permian Trust. Business that presently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. SandRidge Permian Trust has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than Pacific Coast Oil Trust, which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows SandRidge Permian Trust and Pacific Coast Oil Trust’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SandRidge Permian Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Pacific Coast Oil Trust 0.00% 5.4% 5.4%

Risk & Volatility

SandRidge Permian Trust has a 1.29 beta, while its volatility is 29.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Pacific Coast Oil Trust’s 131.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 2.31 beta.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 3.3% of SandRidge Permian Trust shares and 13.7% of Pacific Coast Oil Trust shares. Insiders owned 26.16% of SandRidge Permian Trust shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SandRidge Permian Trust -6.58% -12.7% -6.99% -2.29% -7.39% 12.7% Pacific Coast Oil Trust -3.15% -3.59% 16.22% 0.94% -7.73% 31.1%

For the past year SandRidge Permian Trust has weaker performance than Pacific Coast Oil Trust

Summary

Pacific Coast Oil Trust beats on 6 of the 9 factors SandRidge Permian Trust.