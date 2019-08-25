Reviewing SandRidge Permian Trust (PER)’s and Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)’s results

We are contrasting SandRidge Permian Trust (NYSE:PER) and Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Independent Oil & Gas companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SandRidge Permian Trust 2 3.14 N/A 0.46 4.12 Kosmos Energy Ltd. 6 1.90 N/A -0.26 0.00

Table 1 highlights SandRidge Permian Trust and Kosmos Energy Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents SandRidge Permian Trust (NYSE:PER) and Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SandRidge Permian Trust 0.00% 20.8% 20.8% Kosmos Energy Ltd. 0.00% -11.1% -2.4%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.21 beta indicates that SandRidge Permian Trust is 21.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a 1.97 beta and it is 97.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

SandRidge Permian Trust and Kosmos Energy Ltd. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SandRidge Permian Trust 0 0 0 0.00 Kosmos Energy Ltd. 0 0 3 3.00

Kosmos Energy Ltd. on the other hand boasts of a $9.83 average target price and a 67.18% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both SandRidge Permian Trust and Kosmos Energy Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 3.3% and 93.6% respectively. Insiders owned 26.16% of SandRidge Permian Trust shares. Comparatively, 2% are Kosmos Energy Ltd.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SandRidge Permian Trust 3.24% 3.24% -13.18% -18.03% -32.98% 1.06% Kosmos Energy Ltd. 4.34% -6.24% -9.35% 17.15% -21.85% 47.67%

For the past year SandRidge Permian Trust has weaker performance than Kosmos Energy Ltd.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors SandRidge Permian Trust beats Kosmos Energy Ltd.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. explores for and produces oil and gas in Africa and South America. Its asset portfolio includes production and other development projects in offshore Ghana, as well as exploration licenses with hydrocarbon potential offshore Sao Tome and Principe, Suriname, Morocco, and Western Sahara. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.