Reviewing SandRidge Mississippian Trust II (SDR)’s and Ultra Petroleum Corp. (NASDAQ:UPL)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in SandRidge Mississippian Trust II (NYSE:SDR) and Ultra Petroleum Corp. (NASDAQ:UPL). The two are both Independent Oil & Gas companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SandRidge Mississippian Trust II 1 1.88 N/A 0.19 3.20 Ultra Petroleum Corp. N/A 0.03 N/A 0.40 0.41

In table 1 we can see SandRidge Mississippian Trust II and Ultra Petroleum Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Ultra Petroleum Corp. seems to has lower revenue, but higher earnings compared to SandRidge Mississippian Trust II. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher P/E ratio. SandRidge Mississippian Trust II’s currently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than Ultra Petroleum Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of SandRidge Mississippian Trust II and Ultra Petroleum Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SandRidge Mississippian Trust II 0.00% 22.3% 22.3% Ultra Petroleum Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0.9% of SandRidge Mississippian Trust II shares and 72.8% of Ultra Petroleum Corp. shares. 9.67% are SandRidge Mississippian Trust II’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of Ultra Petroleum Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SandRidge Mississippian Trust II -3.98% -1.93% -34.05% -39.72% -54.44% -27.65% Ultra Petroleum Corp. -20.63% -9.45% -60.98% -78.43% -90.91% -78.95%

For the past year SandRidge Mississippian Trust II has stronger performance than Ultra Petroleum Corp.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors SandRidge Mississippian Trust II beats Ultra Petroleum Corp.

Ultra Petroleum Corp., an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, operation, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its principal business activities are developing its natural gas reserves in the Green River Basin of southwest WyomingÂ—the Pinedale and Jonah fields; its oil reserves in the Uinta Basin in northeast Utah; and its natural gas reserves in the north-central Pennsylvania area of the Appalachian Basin. As of December 31, 2016, the company owned interests in approximately 105,000 gross acres in Wyoming; and 144,000 gross acres in Pennsylvania. It also owns approximately 8,000 net acres in the Uinta Basin in Utah. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.