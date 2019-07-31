Reviewing SandRidge Mississippian Trust II (SDR)’s and Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG)’s results

Since SandRidge Mississippian Trust II (NYSE:SDR) and Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) are part of the Independent Oil & Gas industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SandRidge Mississippian Trust II 1 2.36 N/A 0.21 4.43 Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation 25 3.48 N/A 1.60 16.52

Table 1 demonstrates SandRidge Mississippian Trust II and Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than SandRidge Mississippian Trust II. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower P/E ratio. SandRidge Mississippian Trust II’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us SandRidge Mississippian Trust II and Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SandRidge Mississippian Trust II 0.00% 23.4% 23.4% Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation 0.00% 32.5% 16.3%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.38 shows that SandRidge Mississippian Trust II is 38.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation is 38.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.62 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for SandRidge Mississippian Trust II and Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SandRidge Mississippian Trust II 0 0 0 0.00 Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation 0 3 2 2.40

Competitively the average price target of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation is $27.33, which is potential 41.39% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0.8% of SandRidge Mississippian Trust II shares and 0% of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation shares. Insiders held roughly 9.67% of SandRidge Mississippian Trust II’s shares. Comparatively, 1.6% are Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SandRidge Mississippian Trust II -3.44% -8.76% -8.76% -17.72% -13.88% 8.41% Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation 3.05% -3.65% 7.2% 2.93% 13.28% 17.94%

For the past year SandRidge Mississippian Trust II has weaker performance than Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation

Summary

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation beats on 11 of the 11 factors SandRidge Mississippian Trust II.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, develops, exploits, explores for, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 179,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; and the Eagle Ford Shale with approximately 84,000 net acres in the oil window of the play located in Atascosa, Frio, and La Salle Counties, Texas. It also transports, stores, gathers, and purchases natural gas for resale. The company sells its natural gas to industrial customers, local distribution companies, gas marketers, and power generation facilities through gathering systems and pipelines. As of December 31, 2016, it had proved reserves of approximately 8,576 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.