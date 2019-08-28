Reviewing SandRidge Mississippian Trust II (SDR)’s and Barnwell Industries Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between SandRidge Mississippian Trust II (NYSE:SDR) and Barnwell Industries Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Independent Oil & Gas industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SandRidge Mississippian Trust II 1 2.13 N/A 0.19 3.20 Barnwell Industries Inc. 1 0.55 N/A -0.23 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents SandRidge Mississippian Trust II (NYSE:SDR) and Barnwell Industries Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SandRidge Mississippian Trust II 0.00% 22.3% 22.3% Barnwell Industries Inc. 0.00% -62.1% -28.9%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.13 beta means SandRidge Mississippian Trust II’s volatility is 13.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. From a competition point of view, Barnwell Industries Inc. has a 1.24 beta which is 24.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

SandRidge Mississippian Trust II and Barnwell Industries Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0.9% and 34.6%. 9.67% are SandRidge Mississippian Trust II’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 5.2% of Barnwell Industries Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SandRidge Mississippian Trust II -3.98% -1.93% -34.05% -39.72% -54.44% -27.65% Barnwell Industries Inc. -3.33% -5.92% -22.31% -31.29% -45.99% -24.06%

For the past year SandRidge Mississippian Trust II’s stock price has bigger decline than Barnwell Industries Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors SandRidge Mississippian Trust II beats Barnwell Industries Inc.

Barnwell Industries, Inc., through its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through four segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, Contract Drilling, and Residential Real Estate. It holds working interests in oil and natural gas properties located in the Progress area of Alberta, Canada; and investments in non-producing holdings in the provinces of Saskatchewan and British Columbia. The company also invests in land interests in Hawaii. In addition, it owns and operates four water well drilling rigs, two pump rigs, and other ancillary drilling and pump equipment; drills water and water monitoring wells of various depths; installs and repairs water pumping systems; and distributes Floway pumps and equipment in Hawaii. Further, the company develops luxury residences for sale in Hawaii. Barnwell Industries, Inc. was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii.