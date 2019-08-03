Reviewing SandRidge Mississippian Trust I (SDT)’s and Its Rivals results

SandRidge Mississippian Trust I (NYSE:SDT) is a company in the Independent Oil & Gas industry and that’s how we contrast it to its rivals. The comparing will be based on the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
SandRidge Mississippian Trust I has 2.1% of its shares owned by institutional investors & an average of 54.71% institutional ownership for its rivals. 26.89% of SandRidge Mississippian Trust I shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.95% of all Independent Oil & Gas companies shares are owned by company insiders.
Profitability
On first table we have SandRidge Mississippian Trust I and its rivals’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|SandRidge Mississippian Trust I
|0.00%
|18.90%
|18.90%
|Industry Average
|17.57%
|24.42%
|25.38%
Earnings & Valuation
In next table we are comparing SandRidge Mississippian Trust I and its rivals’ .
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|SandRidge Mississippian Trust I
|N/A
|1
|3.43
|Industry Average
|347.76M
|1.98B
|15.47
SandRidge Mississippian Trust I has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. The company has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more affordable in contrast to its rivals.
Analyst Ratings
Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for SandRidge Mississippian Trust I and its rivals.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|SandRidge Mississippian Trust I
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.27
|2.19
|3.36
|2.66
As a group, Independent Oil & Gas companies have a potential upside of 91.72%.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of SandRidge Mississippian Trust I and its rivals.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|SandRidge Mississippian Trust I
|-1.95%
|0.84%
|-34.26%
|-34.85%
|-56.02%
|-20.29%
|Industry Average
|3.67%
|6.31%
|7.73%
|16.66%
|45.55%
|25.63%
For the past year SandRidge Mississippian Trust I has -20.29% weaker performance while SandRidge Mississippian Trust I’s rivals have 25.63% stronger performance.
Risk and Volatility
A beta of 0.97 shows that SandRidge Mississippian Trust I is 3.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, SandRidge Mississippian Trust I’s rivals are 46.71% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.47 beta.
Dividends
SandRidge Mississippian Trust I does not pay a dividend.
Summary
On 7 of the 6 factors SandRidge Mississippian Trust I’s rivals beat SandRidge Mississippian Trust I.
