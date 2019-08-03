Reviewing SandRidge Mississippian Trust I (SDT)’s and Its Rivals results

SandRidge Mississippian Trust I (NYSE:SDT) is a company in the Independent Oil & Gas industry and that’s how we contrast it to its rivals. The comparing will be based on the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

SandRidge Mississippian Trust I has 2.1% of its shares owned by institutional investors & an average of 54.71% institutional ownership for its rivals. 26.89% of SandRidge Mississippian Trust I shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.95% of all Independent Oil & Gas companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have SandRidge Mississippian Trust I and its rivals’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SandRidge Mississippian Trust I 0.00% 18.90% 18.90% Industry Average 17.57% 24.42% 25.38%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are comparing SandRidge Mississippian Trust I and its rivals’ .

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio SandRidge Mississippian Trust I N/A 1 3.43 Industry Average 347.76M 1.98B 15.47

SandRidge Mississippian Trust I has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. The company has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more affordable in contrast to its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for SandRidge Mississippian Trust I and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SandRidge Mississippian Trust I 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.27 2.19 3.36 2.66

As a group, Independent Oil & Gas companies have a potential upside of 91.72%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of SandRidge Mississippian Trust I and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SandRidge Mississippian Trust I -1.95% 0.84% -34.26% -34.85% -56.02% -20.29% Industry Average 3.67% 6.31% 7.73% 16.66% 45.55% 25.63%

For the past year SandRidge Mississippian Trust I has -20.29% weaker performance while SandRidge Mississippian Trust I’s rivals have 25.63% stronger performance.

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 0.97 shows that SandRidge Mississippian Trust I is 3.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, SandRidge Mississippian Trust I’s rivals are 46.71% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.47 beta.

Dividends

SandRidge Mississippian Trust I does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 7 of the 6 factors SandRidge Mississippian Trust I’s rivals beat SandRidge Mississippian Trust I.