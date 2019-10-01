Reviewing SandRidge Mississippian Trust I (SDT)’s and Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA)’s results

As Independent Oil & Gas businesses, SandRidge Mississippian Trust I (NYSE:SDT) and Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SandRidge Mississippian Trust I 1 0.00 20.47M 0.19 3.43 Houston American Energy Corp. N/A 0.00 52.44M -0.01 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of SandRidge Mississippian Trust I and Houston American Energy Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 represents SandRidge Mississippian Trust I (NYSE:SDT) and Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SandRidge Mississippian Trust I 3,745,654,162.85% 18.9% 18.9% Houston American Energy Corp. 26,024,813,895.78% -5.8% -5.6%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.97 beta means SandRidge Mississippian Trust I’s volatility is 3.00% less than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Houston American Energy Corp.’s 80.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.2 beta.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

SandRidge Mississippian Trust I and Houston American Energy Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 2.1% and 3.8%. Insiders held 26.89% of SandRidge Mississippian Trust I shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 16.8% of Houston American Energy Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SandRidge Mississippian Trust I -1.95% 0.84% -34.26% -34.85% -56.02% -20.29% Houston American Energy Corp. -7.04% 0.91% -12.98% 2.44% -12.5% 10.99%

For the past year SandRidge Mississippian Trust I had bearish trend while Houston American Energy Corp. had bullish trend.

Houston American Energy Corp., an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and condensate from properties located principally in the Texas Permian Basin and Gulf Coast areas of the United States and South America. Its oil and gas properties are located primarily in the South American country of Colombia; and in the onshore Gulf Coast region of Texas and Louisiana. As of December 31, 2016, the company owned interests in nine gross wells. Houston American Energy Corp. was founded in 1981 and is based in Houston, Texas.