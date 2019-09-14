Reviewing SandRidge Mississippian Trust I (SDT)’s and Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR)’s results

SandRidge Mississippian Trust I (NYSE:SDT) and Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR) compete against each other in the Independent Oil & Gas sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SandRidge Mississippian Trust I 1 2.12 N/A 0.19 3.43 Denbury Resources Inc. 2 0.41 N/A 0.56 2.01

Demonstrates SandRidge Mississippian Trust I and Denbury Resources Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. Denbury Resources Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than SandRidge Mississippian Trust I. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. SandRidge Mississippian Trust I is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us SandRidge Mississippian Trust I and Denbury Resources Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SandRidge Mississippian Trust I 0.00% 18.9% 18.9% Denbury Resources Inc. 0.00% 25.1% 5.5%

Volatility and Risk

SandRidge Mississippian Trust I has a beta of 0.97 and its 3.00% less volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Denbury Resources Inc. has a 3.34 beta which is 234.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown SandRidge Mississippian Trust I and Denbury Resources Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SandRidge Mississippian Trust I 0 0 0 0.00 Denbury Resources Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

On the other hand, Denbury Resources Inc.’s potential upside is 39.34% and its average target price is $1.7.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 2.1% of SandRidge Mississippian Trust I shares are held by institutional investors while 84.9% of Denbury Resources Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 26.89% of SandRidge Mississippian Trust I’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.6% of Denbury Resources Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SandRidge Mississippian Trust I -1.95% 0.84% -34.26% -34.85% -56.02% -20.29% Denbury Resources Inc. 0% -12.4% -42.05% -46.45% -75.85% -33.92%

For the past year SandRidge Mississippian Trust I was less bearish than Denbury Resources Inc.

Summary

Denbury Resources Inc. beats on 7 of the 11 factors SandRidge Mississippian Trust I.

Denbury Resources Inc. operates as an independent oil and natural gas company in the United States. The company primarily focuses on enhanced oil recovery utilizing carbon dioxide. It holds properties located in Mississippi, Texas, Louisiana, and Alabama in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 254.5 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves. Denbury Resources Inc. was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.