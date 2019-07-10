Reviewing SandRidge Mississippian Trust I (SDT)’s and CNX Resources Corporation (NYSE:CNX)’s results

This is a contrast between SandRidge Mississippian Trust I (NYSE:SDT) and CNX Resources Corporation (NYSE:CNX) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Independent Oil & Gas and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SandRidge Mississippian Trust I 1 2.37 N/A 0.18 5.05 CNX Resources Corporation 10 0.81 N/A 0.84 10.94

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for SandRidge Mississippian Trust I and CNX Resources Corporation. CNX Resources Corporation appears to has higher revenue and earnings than SandRidge Mississippian Trust I. Company that currently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. SandRidge Mississippian Trust I’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of CNX Resources Corporation, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 has SandRidge Mississippian Trust I and CNX Resources Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SandRidge Mississippian Trust I 0.00% 18.3% 18.3% CNX Resources Corporation 0.00% 4.2% 2.2%

Volatility & Risk

SandRidge Mississippian Trust I has a 1.22 beta, while its volatility is 22.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. CNX Resources Corporation’s 32.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.68 beta.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown SandRidge Mississippian Trust I and CNX Resources Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SandRidge Mississippian Trust I 0 0 0 0.00 CNX Resources Corporation 0 1 0 2.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 1.1% of SandRidge Mississippian Trust I shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of CNX Resources Corporation are owned by institutional investors. 26.89% are SandRidge Mississippian Trust I’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.2% of CNX Resources Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SandRidge Mississippian Trust I -7.92% -7.92% -3.14% -12.26% -4.81% 16.25% CNX Resources Corporation 1.89% -14.62% -8.76% -41.07% -43.22% -19.7%

For the past year SandRidge Mississippian Trust I has 16.25% stronger performance while CNX Resources Corporation has -19.7% weaker performance.

Summary

CNX Resources Corporation beats on 8 of the 11 factors SandRidge Mississippian Trust I.

CONSOL Energy Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy company in the United States and internationally. The company primarily operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Pennsylvania (PA) Mining Operations. The E&P division produces pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers. This division owns rights to extract natural gas in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio from approximately 413,000 net Marcellus Shale acres; and 683,000 net acres of Utica Shale, as well as owns rights to extract coalbed methane (CBM) in Virginia from approximately 268,000 net CBM acres, which cover a portion of its coal reserves in Central Appalachia. It also owns rights to extract natural gas from shallow oil and gas positions in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Virginia, and New York from approximately 766,000 net acres; 95,000 net acres of Chattanooga Shale; and 503,000 net acres of Huron Shale potential in Kentucky, West Virginia, and Virginia, as well as provides midstream gas services. The PA Mining Operations division engages in mining, preparation, and marketing of thermal coal primarily to power generators; and metallurgical coal. The company also provides energy services, including coal terminal services, water services, and land resource management services. CONSOL Energy Inc. was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania.