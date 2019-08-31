Reviewing SandRidge Mississippian Trust I (SDT)’s and Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO)’s results

As Independent Oil & Gas companies, SandRidge Mississippian Trust I (NYSE:SDT) and Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SandRidge Mississippian Trust I 1 2.12 N/A 0.19 3.43 Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. 11 0.72 N/A 5.54 1.72

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for SandRidge Mississippian Trust I and Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to SandRidge Mississippian Trust I. The business with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. SandRidge Mississippian Trust I is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SandRidge Mississippian Trust I 0.00% 18.9% 18.9% Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. 0.00% 62.3% 16.4%

Risk & Volatility

SandRidge Mississippian Trust I’s 0.97 beta indicates that its volatility is 3.00% less volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc.’s 113.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2.13 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for SandRidge Mississippian Trust I and Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SandRidge Mississippian Trust I 0 0 0 0.00 Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

Competitively Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. has a consensus price target of $16.25, with potential upside of 96.02%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 2.1% of SandRidge Mississippian Trust I shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 26.89% of SandRidge Mississippian Trust I shares. Comparatively, Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. has 4.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SandRidge Mississippian Trust I -1.95% 0.84% -34.26% -34.85% -56.02% -20.29% Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. -8.37% -7.57% -20.91% -23.39% -66.43% -15.59%

For the past year SandRidge Mississippian Trust I’s stock price has bigger decline than Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc.

Summary

Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. beats SandRidge Mississippian Trust I on 8 of the 11 factors.

Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas primarily in the United States. The company holds interests in oil and gas plays, including Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas; the Delaware Basin in West Texas; the Niobrara Formation in Colorado; the Utica Shale in Ohio; and the Marcellus Shale in Pennsylvania. As of December 31, 2015, it had proved oil and gas reserves of 200.2 million barrels of oil equivalent; and operated 667 gross productive oil and gas wells. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Houston, Texas.