Reviewing SandRidge Mississippian Trust I (SDT)’s and Baytex Energy Corp. (NYSE:BTE)’s results

As Independent Oil & Gas businesses, SandRidge Mississippian Trust I (NYSE:SDT) and Baytex Energy Corp. (NYSE:BTE), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SandRidge Mississippian Trust I 1 2.12 N/A 0.19 3.43 Baytex Energy Corp. 2 0.00 N/A -0.43 0.00

Demonstrates SandRidge Mississippian Trust I and Baytex Energy Corp. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SandRidge Mississippian Trust I 0.00% 18.9% 18.9% Baytex Energy Corp. 0.00% -9% -4.2%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.97 beta means SandRidge Mississippian Trust I’s volatility is 3.00% less than S&P 500’s volatility. Baytex Energy Corp.’s 153.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 2.53 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

SandRidge Mississippian Trust I and Baytex Energy Corp. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SandRidge Mississippian Trust I 0 0 0 0.00 Baytex Energy Corp. 0 0 1 3.00

Baytex Energy Corp. on the other hand boasts of a $3.5 consensus price target and a 161.19% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

SandRidge Mississippian Trust I and Baytex Energy Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 2.1% and 49.7%. About 26.89% of SandRidge Mississippian Trust I’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.2% of Baytex Energy Corp. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SandRidge Mississippian Trust I -1.95% 0.84% -34.26% -34.85% -56.02% -20.29% Baytex Energy Corp. 4.11% -3.18% -20% -9.52% -52.94% -13.64%

For the past year SandRidge Mississippian Trust I’s stock price has bigger decline than Baytex Energy Corp.

Summary

SandRidge Mississippian Trust I beats Baytex Energy Corp. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and Eagle Ford in the United States. The company offers heavy oil, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids. As of March 7, 2017, it had proved plus probable reserve of 406 million barrels of oil equivalent; and proved reserves of 253 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.