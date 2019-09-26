Reviewing SandRidge Energy Inc. (SD)’s and Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL)’s results

As Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration companies, SandRidge Energy Inc. (NYSE:SD) and Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SandRidge Energy Inc. 7 0.54 N/A 0.74 9.08 Tellurian Inc. 8 150.95 N/A -0.63 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates SandRidge Energy Inc. and Tellurian Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows SandRidge Energy Inc. and Tellurian Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SandRidge Energy Inc. 0.00% 3.3% 2.6% Tellurian Inc. 0.00% -43.3% -33.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of SandRidge Energy Inc. are 0.4 and 0.4. Competitively, Tellurian Inc. has 3.2 and 3.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Tellurian Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than SandRidge Energy Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

SandRidge Energy Inc. and Tellurian Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SandRidge Energy Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Tellurian Inc. 1 1 2 2.50

Competitively Tellurian Inc. has a consensus price target of $10.25, with potential upside of 26.86%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

SandRidge Energy Inc. and Tellurian Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 79.4% and 22.8%. Insiders held roughly 0.9% of SandRidge Energy Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 28.8% are Tellurian Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SandRidge Energy Inc. 2.12% -2.17% -18.48% -18.97% -58.97% -11.3% Tellurian Inc. -13.95% -19.97% -30.28% -36.98% -18.06% -11.22%

For the past year SandRidge Energy Inc. was more bearish than Tellurian Inc.

Summary

Tellurian Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors SandRidge Energy Inc.

SandRidge Energy, Inc., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Mid-Continent and Rockies regions of the United States. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 2,310.0 net producing wells; approximately 950,000 net total acres under lease; 1 drilling rig in the Mid-Continent; and a total estimated proved reserves of 163.9 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. On May 16, 2016, SandRidge Energy, Inc. and its direct and indirect subsidiaries filed voluntary petitions for reorganization under Chapter 11 of the United States Bankruptcy Code in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

Tellurian Investments Inc. offers mid-scale natural gas liquefaction and export projects. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Houston, Texas.