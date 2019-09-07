Reviewing SandRidge Energy Inc. (SD)’s and Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (NYSE:KRP)’s results

SandRidge Energy Inc. (NYSE:SD) and Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (NYSE:KRP) compete with each other in the Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SandRidge Energy Inc. 7 0.57 N/A 0.74 9.08 Kimbell Royalty Partners LP 17 7.48 N/A -0.37 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of SandRidge Energy Inc. and Kimbell Royalty Partners LP.

Profitability

Table 2 provides SandRidge Energy Inc. and Kimbell Royalty Partners LP’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SandRidge Energy Inc. 0.00% 3.3% 2.6% Kimbell Royalty Partners LP 0.00% -2.9% -1.2%

Liquidity

0.4 and 0.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of SandRidge Energy Inc. Its rival Kimbell Royalty Partners LP’s Current and Quick Ratios are 8.1 and 8.1 respectively. Kimbell Royalty Partners LP has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than SandRidge Energy Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for SandRidge Energy Inc. and Kimbell Royalty Partners LP are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SandRidge Energy Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Kimbell Royalty Partners LP 0 1 2 2.67

Competitively the consensus price target of Kimbell Royalty Partners LP is $20, which is potential 34.14% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 79.4% of SandRidge Energy Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 98.3% of Kimbell Royalty Partners LP are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% are SandRidge Energy Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.2% of Kimbell Royalty Partners LP’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SandRidge Energy Inc. 2.12% -2.17% -18.48% -18.97% -58.97% -11.3% Kimbell Royalty Partners LP 0.31% -0.31% -2.73% -3.89% -27.38% 18.19%

For the past year SandRidge Energy Inc. had bearish trend while Kimbell Royalty Partners LP had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Kimbell Royalty Partners LP beats SandRidge Energy Inc.

SandRidge Energy, Inc., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Mid-Continent and Rockies regions of the United States. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 2,310.0 net producing wells; approximately 950,000 net total acres under lease; 1 drilling rig in the Mid-Continent; and a total estimated proved reserves of 163.9 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. On May 16, 2016, SandRidge Energy, Inc. and its direct and indirect subsidiaries filed voluntary petitions for reorganization under Chapter 11 of the United States Bankruptcy Code in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of March 29, 2017, it owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 3.7 million gross acres in 20 states and onshore basin in the continental United States, including approximately 48,000 gross producing wells with approximately 29,000 wells in the Permian Basin. Kimbell Royalty GP, LLC serves as a general partner of the company. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP was founded in 2013 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.