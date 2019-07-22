Reviewing Sanderson Farms Inc. (SAFM)’s and Reliv’ International Inc. (NASDAQ:RELV)’s results

Sanderson Farms Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) and Reliv’ International Inc. (NASDAQ:RELV) have been rivals in the Food – Major Diversified for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sanderson Farms Inc. 132 0.89 N/A -0.40 0.00 Reliv’ International Inc. 4 0.22 N/A -1.03 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Sanderson Farms Inc. and Reliv’ International Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sanderson Farms Inc. 0.00% -0.5% -0.4% Reliv’ International Inc. 0.00% -16.9% -11.5%

Risk and Volatility

Sanderson Farms Inc. has a 0.8 beta, while its volatility is 20.00% which is less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Reliv’ International Inc.’s 0.49 beta is the reason why it is 51.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Sanderson Farms Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.8 and a Quick Ratio of 1.5. Competitively, Reliv’ International Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.1 and has 1.3 Quick Ratio. Sanderson Farms Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Reliv’ International Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Sanderson Farms Inc. and Reliv’ International Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sanderson Farms Inc. 1 3 1 2.20 Reliv’ International Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Sanderson Farms Inc. has a -13.32% downside potential and an average price target of $112.67.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Sanderson Farms Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 9% of Reliv’ International Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 5% of Sanderson Farms Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 36.24% of Reliv’ International Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sanderson Farms Inc. -0.73% 8.65% 25.69% 45.63% 33.94% 52.67% Reliv’ International Inc. 4.33% -0.65% 7.73% 0.22% -3.36% 8.6%

For the past year Sanderson Farms Inc. was more bullish than Reliv’ International Inc.

Summary

Sanderson Farms Inc. beats on 8 of the 8 factors Reliv’ International Inc.

Sanderson Farms, Inc., an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice pack, chill pack, bulk pack, and frozen chicken in whole, cut-up, and boneless form primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken in the export markets. Its prepared chicken product line includes institutional and consumer packaged partially cooked or marinated chicken items for distributors and food service establishments. Sanderson Farms, Inc. was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Laurel, Mississippi.

RelivÂ’ International, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets nutritional supplements that address basic nutrition, wellness needs, weight management, and sports nutrition. It offers 20 nutritional supplements, primarily, including Reliv Classic and Reliv NOW, which are basic nutritional supplements containing a balanced blend of vitamins, minerals, proteins, and herbs; Innergize!, an isotonic sports supplement in two flavors; FibRestore, a fiber and antioxidant supplement; and LunaRich X, a soy concentrate with elevated levels of lunasin in capsule form. The company markets and sells its products through a network of independent distributors in the United States, Australia, Austria, Canada, France, Germany, Indonesia, Ireland, Malaysia, Mexico, the Netherlands, New Zealand, the Philippines, Singapore, and the United Kingdom. RelivÂ’ International, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Chesterfield, Missouri.