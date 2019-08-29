Reviewing Sanderson Farms Inc. (SAFM)’s and Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LW)’s results

Sanderson Farms Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) and Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LW), both competing one another are Food – Major Diversified companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sanderson Farms Inc. 136 1.01 N/A -0.39 0.00 Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. 67 2.68 N/A 3.16 21.25

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Sanderson Farms Inc. and Lamb Weston Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Sanderson Farms Inc. and Lamb Weston Holdings Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sanderson Farms Inc. 0.00% -0.6% -0.5% Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. 0.00% -395.4% 15.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Sanderson Farms Inc. are 3.4 and 1.7. Competitively, Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. has 1.7 and 0.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Sanderson Farms Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Lamb Weston Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Sanderson Farms Inc. and Lamb Weston Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sanderson Farms Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Sanderson Farms Inc.’s consensus price target is $116.33, while its potential downside is -21.22%. Competitively Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. has an average price target of $82, with potential upside of 18.86%. Based on the results delivered earlier, Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. is looking more favorable than Sanderson Farms Inc., analysts belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Sanderson Farms Inc. and Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 92.1% respectively. Sanderson Farms Inc.’s share held by insiders are 4.5%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.3% of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sanderson Farms Inc. 0.64% -6.48% -9.98% 8.61% 29.65% 31.96% Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. 5.72% 7.34% -4.25% -7.52% -4.44% -8.75%

For the past year Sanderson Farms Inc. has 31.96% stronger performance while Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. has -8.75% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. beats Sanderson Farms Inc.

Sanderson Farms, Inc., an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice pack, chill pack, bulk pack, and frozen chicken in whole, cut-up, and boneless form primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken in the export markets. Its prepared chicken product line includes institutional and consumer packaged partially cooked or marinated chicken items for distributors and food service establishments. Sanderson Farms, Inc. was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Laurel, Mississippi.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. produces and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels. It serves retail and foodservice customers; grocery, mass, club, and specialty retailers; and businesses, independent restaurants, regional chain restaurants, and convenience stores, as well as educational institutions. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Eagle, Idaho.