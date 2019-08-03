Reviewing Sanchez Midstream Partners LP (SNMP)’s and QEP Resources Inc. (NYSE:QEP)’s results

Sanchez Midstream Partners LP (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) and QEP Resources Inc. (NYSE:QEP) compete with each other in the Oil & Gas Pipelines sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sanchez Midstream Partners LP 2 0.41 N/A -1.66 0.00 QEP Resources Inc. 7 0.56 N/A -4.54 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Sanchez Midstream Partners LP and QEP Resources Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sanchez Midstream Partners LP 0.00% 38.6% -5.2% QEP Resources Inc. 0.00% -35.5% -16.4%

Volatility and Risk

Sanchez Midstream Partners LP’s 0.82 beta indicates that its volatility is 18.00% less volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, QEP Resources Inc. is 88.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.88 beta.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Sanchez Midstream Partners LP and QEP Resources Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sanchez Midstream Partners LP 0 0 0 0.00 QEP Resources Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

QEP Resources Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $9.42 consensus target price and a 107.49% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Sanchez Midstream Partners LP and QEP Resources Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 23.2% and 0%. About 6.2% of Sanchez Midstream Partners LP’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.6% of QEP Resources Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sanchez Midstream Partners LP -8.84% -11.71% -17.65% -17.3% -83.1% 13.95% QEP Resources Inc. -6.07% -29.79% -31.54% -42.51% -52.77% -12.08%

For the past year Sanchez Midstream Partners LP had bullish trend while QEP Resources Inc. had bearish trend.

QEP Resources, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a natural gas and crude oil exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Williston Basin in North Dakota, Permian Basin in western Texas; Pinedale Anticline in western Wyoming; Uinta Basin in eastern Utah; Haynesville/Cotton Valley in northwestern Louisiana; and other proven properties in Wyoming, Utah, and Colorado. As of December 31, 2016, it had estimated proved reserves of 731.4 MMboe. The company sells its gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGL) to various customers, including wholesale marketers, industrial users, local distribution companies, utilities, and other companies. In addition, it operates an underground gas storage facility. QEP Resources, Inc. is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.