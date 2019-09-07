Reviewing Sanchez Midstream Partners LP (SNMP)’s and Plains GP Holdings L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)’s results

Sanchez Midstream Partners LP (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) and Plains GP Holdings L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) compete against each other in the Oil & Gas Pipelines sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Sanchez Midstream Partners LP
|2
|0.10
|N/A
|-1.66
|0.00
|Plains GP Holdings L.P.
|24
|0.11
|N/A
|2.78
|8.68
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Sanchez Midstream Partners LP and Plains GP Holdings L.P.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us Sanchez Midstream Partners LP and Plains GP Holdings L.P.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Sanchez Midstream Partners LP
|0.00%
|38.6%
|-5.2%
|Plains GP Holdings L.P.
|0.00%
|24.7%
|1.6%
Volatility and Risk
Sanchez Midstream Partners LP’s 0.82 beta indicates that its volatility is 18.00% less volatile than that of S&P 500. Competitively, Plains GP Holdings L.P.’s beta is 1.13 which is 13.00% more volatile than S&P 500.
Liquidity
Sanchez Midstream Partners LP’s Current Ratio is 0.1 while its Quick Ratio is 0.1. On the competitive side is, Plains GP Holdings L.P. which has a 1 Current Ratio and a 0.9 Quick Ratio. Plains GP Holdings L.P. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Sanchez Midstream Partners LP.
Analyst Ratings
Ratings and Recommendations for Sanchez Midstream Partners LP and Plains GP Holdings L.P. can be find in next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Sanchez Midstream Partners LP
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Plains GP Holdings L.P.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Plains GP Holdings L.P. on the other hand boasts of a $28 average target price and a 28.38% potential upside.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 23.2% of Sanchez Midstream Partners LP shares are held by institutional investors while 93.9% of Plains GP Holdings L.P. are owned by institutional investors. Sanchez Midstream Partners LP’s share held by insiders are 6.2%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.2% of Plains GP Holdings L.P.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Sanchez Midstream Partners LP
|-8.84%
|-11.71%
|-17.65%
|-17.3%
|-83.1%
|13.95%
|Plains GP Holdings L.P.
|-2.78%
|-3.28%
|2.24%
|4.41%
|0.25%
|20.2%
For the past year Sanchez Midstream Partners LP was less bullish than Plains GP Holdings L.P.
Summary
Plains GP Holdings L.P. beats Sanchez Midstream Partners LP on 8 of the 9 factors.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.