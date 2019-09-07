Reviewing Sanchez Midstream Partners LP (SNMP)’s and Plains GP Holdings L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)’s results

Sanchez Midstream Partners LP (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) and Plains GP Holdings L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) compete against each other in the Oil & Gas Pipelines sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sanchez Midstream Partners LP 2 0.10 N/A -1.66 0.00 Plains GP Holdings L.P. 24 0.11 N/A 2.78 8.68

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Sanchez Midstream Partners LP and Plains GP Holdings L.P.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Sanchez Midstream Partners LP and Plains GP Holdings L.P.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sanchez Midstream Partners LP 0.00% 38.6% -5.2% Plains GP Holdings L.P. 0.00% 24.7% 1.6%

Volatility and Risk

Sanchez Midstream Partners LP’s 0.82 beta indicates that its volatility is 18.00% less volatile than that of S&P 500. Competitively, Plains GP Holdings L.P.’s beta is 1.13 which is 13.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Sanchez Midstream Partners LP’s Current Ratio is 0.1 while its Quick Ratio is 0.1. On the competitive side is, Plains GP Holdings L.P. which has a 1 Current Ratio and a 0.9 Quick Ratio. Plains GP Holdings L.P. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Sanchez Midstream Partners LP.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Sanchez Midstream Partners LP and Plains GP Holdings L.P. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sanchez Midstream Partners LP 0 0 0 0.00 Plains GP Holdings L.P. 0 0 1 3.00

Plains GP Holdings L.P. on the other hand boasts of a $28 average target price and a 28.38% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 23.2% of Sanchez Midstream Partners LP shares are held by institutional investors while 93.9% of Plains GP Holdings L.P. are owned by institutional investors. Sanchez Midstream Partners LP’s share held by insiders are 6.2%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.2% of Plains GP Holdings L.P.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sanchez Midstream Partners LP -8.84% -11.71% -17.65% -17.3% -83.1% 13.95% Plains GP Holdings L.P. -2.78% -3.28% 2.24% 4.41% 0.25% 20.2%

For the past year Sanchez Midstream Partners LP was less bullish than Plains GP Holdings L.P.

Summary

Plains GP Holdings L.P. beats Sanchez Midstream Partners LP on 8 of the 9 factors.