Reviewing Sanchez Midstream Partners LP (SNMP)’s and MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX)’s results

Sanchez Midstream Partners LP (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) and MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) compete against each other in the Oil & Gas Pipelines sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sanchez Midstream Partners LP 2 0.50 N/A -1.57 0.00 MPLX LP 33 4.05 N/A 2.30 13.66

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Sanchez Midstream Partners LP and MPLX LP.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sanchez Midstream Partners LP 0.00% 66.9% -7.8% MPLX LP 0.00% 27% 8.1%

Volatility & Risk

Sanchez Midstream Partners LP has a 0.81 beta, while its volatility is 19.00% which is less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, MPLX LP has a 1.23 beta which is 23.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Sanchez Midstream Partners LP is 1.3 while its Current Ratio is 1.3. Meanwhile, MPLX LP has a Current Ratio of 0.9 while its Quick Ratio is 0.9. Sanchez Midstream Partners LP is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than MPLX LP.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Sanchez Midstream Partners LP and MPLX LP can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sanchez Midstream Partners LP 0 0 0 0.00 MPLX LP 0 1 4 2.80

Competitively MPLX LP has an average price target of $37.8, with potential upside of 16.77%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 24.7% of Sanchez Midstream Partners LP shares are owned by institutional investors while 32% of MPLX LP are owned by institutional investors. 25.69% are Sanchez Midstream Partners LP’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of MPLX LP’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sanchez Midstream Partners LP 8.11% 21.74% -13.31% -41.18% -76.67% 62.79% MPLX LP 1.16% -3.68% -7.51% -5.59% -10.23% 3.63%

For the past year Sanchez Midstream Partners LP has stronger performance than MPLX LP

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors MPLX LP beats Sanchez Midstream Partners LP.

MPLX LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream energy infrastructure assets. It operates through Logistics and Storage; and Gathering and Processing segments. The company engages in gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; the gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; and the gathering, transportation, and storage of crude oil and refined petroleum products. The companyÂ’s assets included approximately 2,900 miles of crude oil and refined product pipelines across 9 states; interest in butane cavern located in Neal, West Virginia with approximately 1,000 thousand barrels of storage capacity. In addition, the company operates crude oil and product pipelines owned by third parties. Further, it engages in inland marine business, which transports light products, heavy oils, crude oil, renewable fuels, chemicals, and feedstocks in the Midwest and U.S. Gulf Coast regions through inland marine vessels. MPLX GP LLC acts as the general partner of MPLX LP. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Findlay, Ohio. MPLX LP operates as a subsidiary of Marathon Petroleum Corporation.