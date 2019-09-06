Reviewing Sanchez Midstream Partners LP (SNMP)’s and Its Peers results

We are contrasting Sanchez Midstream Partners LP (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) and its competitors on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Oil & Gas Pipelines companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

23.2% of Sanchez Midstream Partners LP’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.40% of all Oil & Gas Pipelines’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.2% of Sanchez Midstream Partners LP shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.16% of all Oil & Gas Pipelines companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Sanchez Midstream Partners LP and its peers’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sanchez Midstream Partners LP 0.00% 38.60% -5.20% Industry Average 27.02% 28.36% 9.27%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Sanchez Midstream Partners LP and its peers’ net income, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Sanchez Midstream Partners LP N/A 2 0.00 Industry Average 553.35M 2.05B 17.96

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Sanchez Midstream Partners LP and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sanchez Midstream Partners LP 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.50 2.11 2.50 2.30

The potential upside of the peers is 18.16%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Sanchez Midstream Partners LP and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sanchez Midstream Partners LP -8.84% -11.71% -17.65% -17.3% -83.1% 13.95% Industry Average 2.27% 5.05% 5.45% 13.99% 11.52% 19.39%

For the past year Sanchez Midstream Partners LP was less bullish than its peers.

Liquidity

Sanchez Midstream Partners LP has a Current Ratio of 0.1 and a Quick Ratio of 0.1. Competitively, Sanchez Midstream Partners LP’s peers Current Ratio is 1.10 and has 1.02 Quick Ratio. Sanchez Midstream Partners LP’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Sanchez Midstream Partners LP.

Volatility and Risk

Sanchez Midstream Partners LP has a beta of 0.82 and its 18.00% less volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Sanchez Midstream Partners LP’s peers have beta of 1.17 which is 16.65% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Sanchez Midstream Partners LP does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Sanchez Midstream Partners LP’s competitors show that they’re better in 4 of the 4 factors compared to the company itself.