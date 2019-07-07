Reviewing Sanchez Midstream Partners LP (SNMP)’s and Holly Energy Partners L.P. (NYSE:HEP)’s results

Both Sanchez Midstream Partners LP (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) and Holly Energy Partners L.P. (NYSE:HEP) compete on a level playing field in the Oil & Gas Pipelines industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sanchez Midstream Partners LP 2 0.54 N/A -1.57 0.00 Holly Energy Partners L.P. 28 5.78 N/A 1.74 16.10

In table 1 we can see Sanchez Midstream Partners LP and Holly Energy Partners L.P.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Sanchez Midstream Partners LP and Holly Energy Partners L.P.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sanchez Midstream Partners LP 0.00% 66.9% -7.8% Holly Energy Partners L.P. 0.00% 41.9% 8.7%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.81 beta means Sanchez Midstream Partners LP’s volatility is 19.00% less than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Holly Energy Partners L.P. on the other hand, has 0.76 beta which makes it 24.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Sanchez Midstream Partners LP has a Current Ratio of 1.3 and a Quick Ratio of 1.3. Competitively, Holly Energy Partners L.P.’s Current Ratio is 1.5 and has 1.5 Quick Ratio. Holly Energy Partners L.P.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Sanchez Midstream Partners LP.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Sanchez Midstream Partners LP and Holly Energy Partners L.P.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sanchez Midstream Partners LP 0 0 0 0.00 Holly Energy Partners L.P. 1 0 0 1.00

Competitively Holly Energy Partners L.P. has an average price target of $28, with potential downside of -0.18%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 24.7% of Sanchez Midstream Partners LP shares are held by institutional investors while 32.2% of Holly Energy Partners L.P. are owned by institutional investors. About 25.69% of Sanchez Midstream Partners LP’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 0.1% are Holly Energy Partners L.P.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sanchez Midstream Partners LP 8.11% 21.74% -13.31% -41.18% -76.67% 62.79% Holly Energy Partners L.P. 3.24% -0.28% -4.13% -6.37% -5.42% -1.68%

For the past year Sanchez Midstream Partners LP has 62.79% stronger performance while Holly Energy Partners L.P. has -1.68% weaker performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Holly Energy Partners L.P. beats Sanchez Midstream Partners LP.

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations of HollyFrontier Corporation in West Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Arizona, Idaho, and Washington. It operates through two segments, Pipelines and Terminals, and Refinery Processing Units. The company operates refined product pipelines that transport conventional gasolines, reformulated gasolines, low-octane gasolines for oxygenate blending, as well as distillates, such as high- and low-sulfur diesel and jet fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases; intermediate product pipelines that transport intermediate feedstocks and crude oils, and gases; crude oil trunk, gathering, and connection pipelines that delivers crude oil. It operates 24 main pipelines; crude gathering networks; 10 refined product terminals; 1 crude terminal; 8,300 track feet of rail storage; 7 locations with truck and/or rail racks; and tankages at 6 refining facility locations, as well as 5 refinery processing units. The company serves as the general partner of Holly Logistic Services, L.L.C. Holly Energy Partners, L.P. was founded in 2004 and is based in Dallas, Texas.