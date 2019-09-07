Reviewing San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (SJT)’s and Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)’s results

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) and Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) are two firms in the Independent Oil & Gas that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio San Juan Basin Royalty Trust 4 5.58 N/A 0.38 8.61 Kosmos Energy Ltd. 6 1.91 N/A -0.26 0.00

Table 1 highlights San Juan Basin Royalty Trust and Kosmos Energy Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets San Juan Basin Royalty Trust 0.00% 299.5% 230.3% Kosmos Energy Ltd. 0.00% -11.1% -2.4%

Risk & Volatility

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust’s -0.01 beta indicates that its volatility is 101.00% less volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a 1.97 beta which is 97.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust and Kosmos Energy Ltd. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 19.1% and 93.6%. 1% are San Juan Basin Royalty Trust’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 2% are Kosmos Energy Ltd.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) San Juan Basin Royalty Trust -4.09% -13.23% -26.95% -30.51% -45.24% -31.67% Kosmos Energy Ltd. 4.34% -6.24% -9.35% 17.15% -21.85% 47.67%

For the past year San Juan Basin Royalty Trust had bearish trend while Kosmos Energy Ltd. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors San Juan Basin Royalty Trust beats Kosmos Energy Ltd.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in Texas. The company has a 75% net overriding royalty interest carved out of BurlingtonÂ’s oil and gas interests (the subject interests) in properties located in the San Juan Basin in northwestern New Mexico. The subject interests consist of working interests, royalty interests, overriding royalty interests, and other contractual rights in 119,000 net producing acres in San Juan, Rio Arriba, and Sandoval Counties of northwestern New Mexico, as well as 833.7 net wells. Compass Bank serves as the trustee of the San Juan Basin Royalty Trust. The company was founded in 1980 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. explores for and produces oil and gas in Africa and South America. Its asset portfolio includes production and other development projects in offshore Ghana, as well as exploration licenses with hydrocarbon potential offshore Sao Tome and Principe, Suriname, Morocco, and Western Sahara. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.