Reviewing San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (SJT)’s and Earthstone Energy Inc. (NYSE:ESTE)’s results

Both San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) and Earthstone Energy Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) compete on a level playing field in the Independent Oil & Gas industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio San Juan Basin Royalty Trust 5 8.62 N/A 0.39 10.83 Earthstone Energy Inc. 6 2.72 N/A 0.70 10.86

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Earthstone Energy Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than San Juan Basin Royalty Trust. The company with a lower P/E ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is presently more affordable than Earthstone Energy Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) and Earthstone Energy Inc. (NYSE:ESTE)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets San Juan Basin Royalty Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Earthstone Energy Inc. 0.00% 6.4% 2.1%

Volatility & Risk

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has a 0.06 beta, while its volatility is 94.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Earthstone Energy Inc.’s 74.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.74 beta.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 19.8% of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust shares are held by institutional investors while 43.7% of Earthstone Energy Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 1% are San Juan Basin Royalty Trust’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 5.2% of Earthstone Energy Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) San Juan Basin Royalty Trust -2.79% -22.74% -2.56% -23.3% -40.54% -12.92% Earthstone Energy Inc. 9.57% 3.56% 24.34% -4.55% -18.71% 67.26%

For the past year San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has -12.92% weaker performance while Earthstone Energy Inc. has 67.26% stronger performance.

Summary

Earthstone Energy Inc. beats on 10 of the 10 factors San Juan Basin Royalty Trust.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in Texas. The company has a 75% net overriding royalty interest carved out of BurlingtonÂ’s oil and gas interests (the subject interests) in properties located in the San Juan Basin in northwestern New Mexico. The subject interests consist of working interests, royalty interests, overriding royalty interests, and other contractual rights in 119,000 net producing acres in San Juan, Rio Arriba, and Sandoval Counties of northwestern New Mexico, as well as 833.7 net wells. Compass Bank serves as the trustee of the San Juan Basin Royalty Trust. The company was founded in 1980 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

Earthstone Energy, Inc., an oil and natural gas development and production company, operates in the up-stream segment of the oil and natural gas industry in the United States. Its asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas, the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas, and in the Williston Basin of North Dakota. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated 70 gross Eagle Ford wells; and 9 gross Austin Chalk wells, as well as had 12,051 thousand barrels of oil equivalent (MBOE) of total proved reserves, 9,361 MBOE of proved developed reserves, and 2,690 MBOE of proved undeveloped reserves. Earthstone Energy, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.