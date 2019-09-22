Reviewing Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (SBH)’s and Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY)’s results

As Specialty Retail Other businesses, Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SBH) and Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. 15 0.45 N/A 1.97 6.98 Party City Holdco Inc. 7 0.23 N/A 0.95 6.74

Table 1 demonstrates Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. and Party City Holdco Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Party City Holdco Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. The company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Party City Holdco Inc., indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. and Party City Holdco Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. 0.00% -102.6% 11.6% Party City Holdco Inc. 0.00% 9.3% 2.5%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.42 beta means Sally Beauty Holdings Inc.’s volatility is 58.00% less than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Party City Holdco Inc. has a 1.26 beta and it is 26.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. is 2.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.5. The Current Ratio of rival Party City Holdco Inc. is 1.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.3. Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Party City Holdco Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. and Party City Holdco Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. 1 1 0 2.50 Party City Holdco Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

The downside potential is -5.79% for Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. with average target price of $13.5. Competitively Party City Holdco Inc. has a consensus target price of $7.67, with potential upside of 28.69%. Based on the results delivered earlier, Party City Holdco Inc. is looking more favorable than Sally Beauty Holdings Inc., analysts opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

About 0.4% of Sally Beauty Holdings Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.7% of Party City Holdco Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. 12.9% 9.48% -13.75% -20.49% -15.91% -19.41% Party City Holdco Inc. 4.42% -12.12% -0.31% -40.82% -59.23% -36.07%

For the past year Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. was less bearish than Party City Holdco Inc.

Summary

On 10 of the 12 factors Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. beats Party City Holdco Inc.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, beauty sundries, and styling tools for retail customers and salon professionals. This segment also provides products under third-party brands, such as Clairol, CHI, China Glaze, OPI, and Conair, as well as exclusive-label merchandise. As of September 30, 2016, it operated 3,763 company-operated retail stores under the Sally Beauty banner in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Chile, Colombia, Peru, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Belgium, France, Germany, the Netherlands, and Spain; and 18 franchised stores in the United Kingdom, Belgium, and certain other European countries. The Beauty Systems Group segment offers professional beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, beauty sundries, and styling tools directly to salons and salon professionals through its sales force, as well as through company-operated and franchised stores. This segment also sells products under third-party brands, such as Paul Mitchell, Wella, Sebastian, Goldwell, Joico, and Aquage. This segment had 1,174 company-operated stores under the CosmoProf banner in the United States and Canada, as well as 164 franchised stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and certain European countries. The company also distributes its products through full-service/exclusive distribution, open-line distribution, directly, and mega-salon stores. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Denton, Texas.

Party City Holdco Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party supplies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, accessories and novelties, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, decorations, and stationery and gift items. As of March 9, 2017, the company offered its products through its 900 specialty retail party supply stores, including approximately 160 franchise stores in North America under the Party City and Halloween City names; and e-commerce Websites, principally through the domain name PartyCity.com. In addition, it franchises individual stores and franchise areas throughout the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico principally under the Party City name. The company offers its products through company-owned stores, independent party supply stores, mass merchants, grocery retailers, and dollar stores, as well as through other retailers and distributors. Party City Holdco Inc. was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Rockaway, New Jersey.