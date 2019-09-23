Reviewing Salisbury Bancorp Inc. (SAL)’s and Parke Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Salisbury Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL) and Parke Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Regional – Northeast Banks industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Salisbury Bancorp Inc. 39 2.71 N/A 3.28 11.74 Parke Bancorp Inc. 22 4.48 N/A 2.52 9.52

Table 1 demonstrates Salisbury Bancorp Inc. and Parke Bancorp Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Parke Bancorp Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Salisbury Bancorp Inc. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Salisbury Bancorp Inc. is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Salisbury Bancorp Inc. and Parke Bancorp Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Salisbury Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 8.5% 0.8% Parke Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 16.5% 1.7%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.42 beta indicates that Salisbury Bancorp Inc. is 58.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Parke Bancorp Inc. is 36.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.64 beta.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 8.9% of Salisbury Bancorp Inc. shares and 35.9% of Parke Bancorp Inc. shares. About 8% of Salisbury Bancorp Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 11.3% of Parke Bancorp Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Salisbury Bancorp Inc. 0.85% -1.56% -5.52% 4.76% -11.71% 6.41% Parke Bancorp Inc. 0.21% -0.5% 6.49% 22.92% 2% 28.08%

For the past year Salisbury Bancorp Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Parke Bancorp Inc.

Summary

Salisbury Bancorp Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Parke Bancorp Inc.

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; commercial loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, and auto and personal installment loans. In addition, it offers a range of fiduciary services, including trust and estate administration, wealth advisory, and investment management services to individuals, families, businesses, and institutions. Further, the company provides additional depositor related services consisting of landlord/tenant lease security accounts and services, merchant services, payroll services, ATM services, bank-by-phone services, Internet banking services, Internet bill pay services, person to person payments, bank to bank transfers, mobile banking services, and online financial management with account aggregation services, as well as cash management services, including remote deposit capture, ACH origination, wire transfers, and positive pay services. It operates through a network of 13 banking offices and 9 ATMs located in Litchfield County, Connecticut; Dutchess and Orange Counties, New York; and Berkshire County, Massachusetts, as well as through its main office located in Lakeville, Connecticut. The company was founded in 1848 and is headquartered in Lakeville, Connecticut.

Parke Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio comprises residential and commercial real estate construction loans; working capital loans and lines of credit; demand, term, and time loans; equipment, inventory, and accounts receivable financing; and residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, fixed rate second mortgages, new and used auto loans, and overdraft protection products. In addition, the company provides overnight depository, ACH, wire transfer services, and merchant capture electronic check processing services; and debit cards, Internet banking, and online bill payment services. It operates through full-service offices in Northfield, New Jersey; Washington Township, Gloucester County, New Jersey; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; and Galloway Township, New Jersey. Parke Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is based in Washington Township, New Jersey.