Reviewing Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (SMM)’s and Victory Capital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR)’s results

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM) and Victory Capital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Salient Midstream & MLP Fund
|9
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Victory Capital Holdings Inc.
|16
|2.70
|N/A
|0.94
|18.99
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund and Victory Capital Holdings Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM) and Victory Capital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Salient Midstream & MLP Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Victory Capital Holdings Inc.
|0.00%
|15.1%
|8.5%
Analyst Recommendations
In next table is delivered Salient Midstream & MLP Fund and Victory Capital Holdings Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Salient Midstream & MLP Fund
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Victory Capital Holdings Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Competitively the consensus target price of Victory Capital Holdings Inc. is $20, which is potential 26.42% upside.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Salient Midstream & MLP Fund and Victory Capital Holdings Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 69.5%. About 97.81% of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.4% of Victory Capital Holdings Inc. shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Salient Midstream & MLP Fund
|-4.79%
|-3.24%
|-6.39%
|-7.73%
|-20.1%
|12.99%
|Victory Capital Holdings Inc.
|-5.95%
|1.3%
|8.7%
|68.9%
|76.06%
|74.85%
For the past year Salient Midstream & MLP Fund has weaker performance than Victory Capital Holdings Inc.
Summary
Victory Capital Holdings Inc. beats Salient Midstream & MLP Fund on 8 of the 8 factors.
Victory Capital Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment management company in the United States. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, and distribution services through broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks. As of September 30, 2017, its franchises and solutions platform managed a set of 70 investment strategies for a range of institutional and retail clients. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Brooklyn, Ohio.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.