Reviewing Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (SMM)’s and Victory Capital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR)’s results

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM) and Victory Capital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Salient Midstream & MLP Fund 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Victory Capital Holdings Inc. 16 2.70 N/A 0.94 18.99

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund and Victory Capital Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM) and Victory Capital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Salient Midstream & MLP Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Victory Capital Holdings Inc. 0.00% 15.1% 8.5%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Salient Midstream & MLP Fund and Victory Capital Holdings Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Salient Midstream & MLP Fund 0 0 0 0.00 Victory Capital Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Victory Capital Holdings Inc. is $20, which is potential 26.42% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund and Victory Capital Holdings Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 69.5%. About 97.81% of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.4% of Victory Capital Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Salient Midstream & MLP Fund -4.79% -3.24% -6.39% -7.73% -20.1% 12.99% Victory Capital Holdings Inc. -5.95% 1.3% 8.7% 68.9% 76.06% 74.85%

For the past year Salient Midstream & MLP Fund has weaker performance than Victory Capital Holdings Inc.

Summary

Victory Capital Holdings Inc. beats Salient Midstream & MLP Fund on 8 of the 8 factors.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment management company in the United States. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, and distribution services through broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks. As of September 30, 2017, its franchises and solutions platform managed a set of 70 investment strategies for a range of institutional and retail clients. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Brooklyn, Ohio.