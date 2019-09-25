Reviewing Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (SMM)’s and Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:NRO)’s results

As Asset Management businesses, Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM) and Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:NRO), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Salient Midstream & MLP Fund 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. 5 15.22 N/A 1.00 5.46

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund and Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Salient Midstream & MLP Fund and Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Salient Midstream & MLP Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Salient Midstream & MLP Fund and Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 14.19% respectively. 97.81% are Salient Midstream & MLP Fund’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Salient Midstream & MLP Fund -4.79% -3.24% -6.39% -7.73% -20.1% 12.99% Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. 4.61% 6.03% 9.66% 18.74% 6.24% 31.33%

For the past year Salient Midstream & MLP Fund was less bullish than Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc.

Summary

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. beats on 4 of the 5 factors Salient Midstream & MLP Fund.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts. The fund invests in growth stocks of companies operating across all market capitalizations. It employs a fundamental analysis including direct real estate analysis, on-site real estate analysis, and frequent meetings with company management to make its investments. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the NAREIT Equity Index and S&P 500 Index. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc was formed on October 28, 2003 and is domiciled in the United States.