Reviewing Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (SMM)’s and Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO)’s results

Both Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM) and Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Salient Midstream & MLP Fund
|9
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc.
|12
|13.24
|N/A
|0.76
|16.28
Demonstrates Salient Midstream & MLP Fund and Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Salient Midstream & MLP Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Salient Midstream & MLP Fund and Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 28.18%. About 97.81% of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund’s share are held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Salient Midstream & MLP Fund
|-4.79%
|-3.24%
|-6.39%
|-7.73%
|-20.1%
|12.99%
|Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc.
|0.24%
|0.9%
|-0.48%
|7.75%
|6.82%
|11.24%
For the past year Salient Midstream & MLP Fund’s stock price has bigger growth than Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc.
Summary
Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. beats on 4 of the 5 factors Salient Midstream & MLP Fund.
