Reviewing Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (SMM)’s and Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO)’s results

Both Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM) and Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Salient Midstream & MLP Fund 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. 12 13.24 N/A 0.76 16.28

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Salient Midstream & MLP Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund and Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 28.18%. About 97.81% of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Salient Midstream & MLP Fund -4.79% -3.24% -6.39% -7.73% -20.1% 12.99% Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. 0.24% 0.9% -0.48% 7.75% 6.82% 11.24%

For the past year Salient Midstream & MLP Fund’s stock price has bigger growth than Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc.

Summary

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. beats on 4 of the 5 factors Salient Midstream & MLP Fund.