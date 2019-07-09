Reviewing Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (SMM)’s and Medley Management Inc. (NYSE:MDLY)’s results

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM) and Medley Management Inc. (NYSE:MDLY) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Salient Midstream & MLP Fund
|9
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Medley Management Inc.
|3
|1.34
|N/A
|-0.65
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Salient Midstream & MLP Fund and Medley Management Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Salient Midstream & MLP Fund and Medley Management Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Salient Midstream & MLP Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Medley Management Inc.
|0.00%
|33%
|-3.9%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Salient Midstream & MLP Fund and Medley Management Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 63.9%. 97.81% are Salient Midstream & MLP Fund’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 5.61% of Medley Management Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Salient Midstream & MLP Fund
|1.71%
|-2.41%
|-1.11%
|-2.41%
|-14.07%
|20.7%
|Medley Management Inc.
|-4.86%
|-15.43%
|-31.16%
|-49.82%
|-47.81%
|-29.02%
For the past year Salient Midstream & MLP Fund has 20.7% stronger performance while Medley Management Inc. has -29.02% weaker performance.
Summary
Salient Midstream & MLP Fund beats Medley Management Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.