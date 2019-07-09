Reviewing Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (SMM)’s and Medley Management Inc. (NYSE:MDLY)’s results

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM) and Medley Management Inc. (NYSE:MDLY) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Salient Midstream & MLP Fund 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Medley Management Inc. 3 1.34 N/A -0.65 0.00

Table 1 highlights Salient Midstream & MLP Fund and Medley Management Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Salient Midstream & MLP Fund and Medley Management Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Salient Midstream & MLP Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Medley Management Inc. 0.00% 33% -3.9%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund and Medley Management Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 63.9%. 97.81% are Salient Midstream & MLP Fund’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 5.61% of Medley Management Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Salient Midstream & MLP Fund 1.71% -2.41% -1.11% -2.41% -14.07% 20.7% Medley Management Inc. -4.86% -15.43% -31.16% -49.82% -47.81% -29.02%

For the past year Salient Midstream & MLP Fund has 20.7% stronger performance while Medley Management Inc. has -29.02% weaker performance.

Summary

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund beats Medley Management Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.