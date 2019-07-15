Reviewing Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (SMM)’s and Legg Mason Inc. (NYSE:LM)’s results

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM) and Legg Mason Inc. (NYSE:LM) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Salient Midstream & MLP Fund 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Legg Mason Inc. 32 1.15 N/A -0.82 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund and Legg Mason Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund and Legg Mason Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Salient Midstream & MLP Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Legg Mason Inc. 0.00% -0.5% -0.2%

Analyst Ratings

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund and Legg Mason Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Salient Midstream & MLP Fund 0 0 0 0.00 Legg Mason Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Meanwhile, Legg Mason Inc.’s consensus price target is $29, while its potential downside is -25.03%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund shares are held by institutional investors while 86.2% of Legg Mason Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 97.81% are Salient Midstream & MLP Fund’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.2% of Legg Mason Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Salient Midstream & MLP Fund 1.71% -2.41% -1.11% -2.41% -14.07% 20.7% Legg Mason Inc. 7.02% 11.32% 20.97% 25.44% -7.85% 42.26%

For the past year Salient Midstream & MLP Fund has weaker performance than Legg Mason Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Legg Mason Inc. beats Salient Midstream & MLP Fund.

Legg Mason, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides investment management and related services to company-sponsored mutual funds and other investment vehicles including pension funds, foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, private banks, family offices, individuals, as well as to global, institutional, and retail clients. It launches and manages equity, fixed income, and multi-asset customized portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches and manages mutual funds and exchange traded funds for its clients through its subsidiaries. It invests in private and public equity, fixed income, and multi asset markets across the globe through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm also invests in alternative markets. It also employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative research to make its investments through its subsidiaries. Legg Mason, Inc. was founded in 1899 and is based in Baltimore, Maryland.