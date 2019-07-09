Reviewing Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (SMM)’s and Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:EGIF)’s results

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM) and Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:EGIF) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Salient Midstream & MLP Fund
|9
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund
|15
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Salient Midstream & MLP Fund and Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM) and Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:EGIF)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Salient Midstream & MLP Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 0% of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund shares are owned by institutional investors while 51.35% of Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund are owned by institutional investors. About 97.81% of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.07% of Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Salient Midstream & MLP Fund
|1.71%
|-2.41%
|-1.11%
|-2.41%
|-14.07%
|20.7%
|Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund
|-0.07%
|-2.05%
|3.24%
|3.45%
|-0.35%
|21.32%
For the past year Salient Midstream & MLP Fund has weaker performance than Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund
Summary
On 2 of the 2 factors Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund beats Salient Midstream & MLP Fund.
