Reviewing Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (SMM)’s and Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:EGIF)’s results

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM) and Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:EGIF) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Salient Midstream & MLP Fund 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund 15 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Salient Midstream & MLP Fund and Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM) and Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:EGIF)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Salient Midstream & MLP Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund shares are owned by institutional investors while 51.35% of Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund are owned by institutional investors. About 97.81% of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.07% of Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Salient Midstream & MLP Fund 1.71% -2.41% -1.11% -2.41% -14.07% 20.7% Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund -0.07% -2.05% 3.24% 3.45% -0.35% 21.32%

For the past year Salient Midstream & MLP Fund has weaker performance than Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund

Summary

On 2 of the 2 factors Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund beats Salient Midstream & MLP Fund.