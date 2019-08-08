Reviewing Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (SMM)’s and AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AMK)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM) and AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AMK) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Salient Midstream & MLP Fund
|9
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc.
|27
|5.48
|N/A
|0.42
|67.20
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund and AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 provides Salient Midstream & MLP Fund and AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Salient Midstream & MLP Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Salient Midstream & MLP Fund’s share held by insiders are 97.81%. Comparatively, AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. has 7.1% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Salient Midstream & MLP Fund
|-4.79%
|-3.24%
|-6.39%
|-7.73%
|-20.1%
|12.99%
|AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc.
|7.77%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|4.62%
For the past year Salient Midstream & MLP Fund has stronger performance than AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc.
Summary
AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. beats on 5 of the 6 factors Salient Midstream & MLP Fund.
