Reviewing Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (SMM)’s and AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AMK)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM) and AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AMK) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Salient Midstream & MLP Fund 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. 27 5.48 N/A 0.42 67.20

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund and AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Salient Midstream & MLP Fund and AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Salient Midstream & MLP Fund 0.00% 0% 0% AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund’s share held by insiders are 97.81%. Comparatively, AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. has 7.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Salient Midstream & MLP Fund -4.79% -3.24% -6.39% -7.73% -20.1% 12.99% AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. 7.77% 0% 0% 0% 0% 4.62%

For the past year Salient Midstream & MLP Fund has stronger performance than AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc.

Summary

AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. beats on 5 of the 6 factors Salient Midstream & MLP Fund.