Reviewing salesforce.com inc. (CRM)’s and pdvWireless Inc. (NASDAQ:PDVW)’s results

Both salesforce.com inc. (NYSE:CRM) and pdvWireless Inc. (NASDAQ:PDVW) are Application Software companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio salesforce.com inc. 157 8.89 N/A 1.49 103.86 pdvWireless Inc. 40 0.00 N/A -2.41 0.00

Table 1 highlights salesforce.com inc. and pdvWireless Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has salesforce.com inc. and pdvWireless Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets salesforce.com inc. 0.00% 8.1% 4.2% pdvWireless Inc. 0.00% -22.6% -21.2%

Volatility and Risk

salesforce.com inc. has a 1.4 beta, while its volatility is 40.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, pdvWireless Inc.’s 42.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.58 beta.

Liquidity

salesforce.com inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.9 and a Quick Ratio of 0.9. Competitively, pdvWireless Inc.’s Current Ratio is 10.7 and has 10.7 Quick Ratio. pdvWireless Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than salesforce.com inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for salesforce.com inc. and pdvWireless Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score salesforce.com inc. 0 2 26 2.93 pdvWireless Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

salesforce.com inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 14.15% and an $182.61 average target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 84.5% of salesforce.com inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 89.6% of pdvWireless Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% are salesforce.com inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.9% of pdvWireless Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) salesforce.com inc. -1.15% -3.14% -3.33% 13.25% 21.43% 13.21% pdvWireless Inc. 0.74% 14.51% -1.99% -2.64% 45% 9.36%

For the past year salesforce.com inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than pdvWireless Inc.

Summary

salesforce.com inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors pdvWireless Inc.

Salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through relationship intelligence, and collaborate around sales on desktop and mobile devices, as well as solutions for partner relationship management. It also provides Service Cloud, which enables companies to deliver personalized customer service and support, as well as connects their service agents with customers on various devices; and Marketing Cloud to plan, personalize, and optimize one-to-one customer interactions. In addition, the company offers Commerce Cloud to deliver a digital commerce experience; Community Cloud to create and manage branded digital destinations for customers, partners, and employees; Internet of Things Cloud that provides insights to companies enabling them to sell, service, and market to their customers in personalized ways, as well as engage with them in real time; and Analytics Cloud that enables employees across an organization to explore business data, uncover new insights, make decisions, and take action from various devices. Further, it provides Salesforce Quip, a next-generation productivity solution for teams with a mobile-first strategy to collaborate without email; and Salesforce Platform for building enterprise apps. Additionally, the company offers professional cloud services, such as consulting, deployment, training, user-centric design, and integration to facilitate the adoption of its solutions; and architects and innovation program teams, as well as various education services comprising introductory online courses and advanced architecture certifications. Salesforce.com, inc. offers its services through direct sales; and through consulting firms, systems integrators, and other partners. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

pdvWireless, Inc. operates as a wireless communications carrier, and provider of network and mobile communication solutions to infrastructure and enterprise customers. The company is deploying push-to-talk networks and two-way radio service to businesses in industry verticals, such as construction, distribution, transportation, field services, waste management, and hospitality. It offers DispatchPlus service, which combines pdvConnect, a proprietary suite of mobile communication and workforce management applications with digital network architecture and mobile devices supplied by Motorola Solutions, Inc. The companyÂ’s mobile communication and workforce management solutions enable businesses to locate and communicate with their field workers, as well as enhance the documentation of work events and job status. pdvWireless, Inc. primarily markets its DispatchPlus service indirectly through third-party dealers, with sales, marketing, and advertising support from its internal sales and marketing team. The company was formerly known as Pacific DataVision, Inc. and changed its name to pdvWireless, Inc. in November 2015. pdvWireless, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Woodland Park, New Jersey.