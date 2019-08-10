Reviewing salesforce.com inc. (CRM)’s and Paycom Software Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)’s results

Since salesforce.com inc. (NYSE:CRM) and Paycom Software Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) are part of the Application Software industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio salesforce.com inc. 157 9.09 N/A 1.53 100.91 Paycom Software Inc. 200 22.98 N/A 2.45 98.23

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of salesforce.com inc. and Paycom Software Inc. Paycom Software Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than salesforce.com inc. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. salesforce.com inc. is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Paycom Software Inc., indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 has salesforce.com inc. and Paycom Software Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets salesforce.com inc. 0.00% 7.7% 4% Paycom Software Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

salesforce.com inc. is 27.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.27 beta. Competitively, Paycom Software Inc.’s 56.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.56 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of salesforce.com inc. is 1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1. The Current Ratio of rival Paycom Software Inc. is 1 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for salesforce.com inc. and Paycom Software Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score salesforce.com inc. 0 2 26 2.93 Paycom Software Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

salesforce.com inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 27.37% and an $182.61 consensus target price. On the other hand, Paycom Software Inc.’s potential downside is -16.26% and its consensus target price is $201.5. Based on the results delivered earlier, salesforce.com inc. is looking more favorable than Paycom Software Inc., analysts belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 84.4% of salesforce.com inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 76.5% of Paycom Software Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 4.3% are salesforce.com inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.4% are Paycom Software Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) salesforce.com inc. -3.29% 0.29% -4.72% 3.58% 11.93% 12.8% Paycom Software Inc. 2.39% 6.06% 19.5% 65.4% 133.47% 96.61%

For the past year salesforce.com inc. was less bullish than Paycom Software Inc.

Salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through relationship intelligence, and collaborate around sales on desktop and mobile devices, as well as solutions for partner relationship management. It also provides Service Cloud, which enables companies to deliver personalized customer service and support, as well as connects their service agents with customers on various devices; and Marketing Cloud to plan, personalize, and optimize one-to-one customer interactions. In addition, the company offers Commerce Cloud to deliver a digital commerce experience; Community Cloud to create and manage branded digital destinations for customers, partners, and employees; Internet of Things Cloud that provides insights to companies enabling them to sell, service, and market to their customers in personalized ways, as well as engage with them in real time; and Analytics Cloud that enables employees across an organization to explore business data, uncover new insights, make decisions, and take action from various devices. Further, it provides Salesforce Quip, a next-generation productivity solution for teams with a mobile-first strategy to collaborate without email; and Salesforce Platform for building enterprise apps. Additionally, the company offers professional cloud services, such as consulting, deployment, training, user-centric design, and integration to facilitate the adoption of its solutions; and architects and innovation program teams, as well as various education services comprising introductory online courses and advanced architecture certifications. Salesforce.com, inc. offers its services through direct sales; and through consulting firms, systems integrators, and other partners. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Paycom Software, Inc. provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solution that is delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The companyÂ’s HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, E-Verify, and tax credit service applications; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking applications. Its HCM solution also provides payroll applications comprising payroll and tax management, Paycom Pay, expense management, garnishment management, and GL Concierge applications; and talent management applications that include employee self-service, compensation budgeting, performance management, executive dashboard, and Paycom learning applications. In addition, the companyÂ’s HCM solution offers HR management applications, which comprise document and task management, government and compliance, benefits administration/benefits to carrier, COBRA administration, personnel action forms, surveys, and affordable care act applications. Paycom Software, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.