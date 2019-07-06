Reviewing salesforce.com inc. (CRM)’s and Its Peers results

We are comparing salesforce.com inc. (NYSE:CRM) and its rivals on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They are Application Software companies, competing one another.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

salesforce.com inc. has 84.5% of its shares held by institutional investors vs. an average of 57.87% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand salesforce.com inc. has 0.2% of its shares held by company insiders vs. an average of 9.16% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has salesforce.com inc. and its rivals’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets salesforce.com inc. 0.00% 8.10% 4.20% Industry Average 17.04% 46.55% 8.43%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares salesforce.com inc. and its rivals’ net income, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio salesforce.com inc. N/A 154 103.86 Industry Average 99.40M 583.16M 82.56

salesforce.com inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its rivals. With currently higher price-to-earnings ratio salesforce.com inc. is more expensive than its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for salesforce.com inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score salesforce.com inc. 0 2 28 2.93 Industry Average 1.13 2.12 3.93 2.65

$181.87 is the average price target of salesforce.com inc., with a potential upside of 17.65%. As a group, Application Software companies have a potential upside of 136.30%. salesforce.com inc.’s strong average rating and high probable upside, looks like is making analysts believe that the business is more favorable than its rivals.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of salesforce.com inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) salesforce.com inc. -1.15% -3.14% -3.33% 13.25% 21.43% 13.21% Industry Average 6.25% 12.55% 24.77% 35.19% 52.75% 41.26%

For the past year salesforce.com inc. was less bullish than its peers.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of salesforce.com inc. are 0.9 and 0.9. Competitively, salesforce.com inc.’s rivals have 2.28 and 2.23 for Current and Quick Ratio. salesforce.com inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than salesforce.com inc.

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.4 shows that salesforce.com inc. is 40.00% more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, salesforce.com inc.’s peers have beta of 1.23 which is 22.86% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

salesforce.com inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

salesforce.com inc.’s competitors beat salesforce.com inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.

Salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through relationship intelligence, and collaborate around sales on desktop and mobile devices, as well as solutions for partner relationship management. It also provides Service Cloud, which enables companies to deliver personalized customer service and support, as well as connects their service agents with customers on various devices; and Marketing Cloud to plan, personalize, and optimize one-to-one customer interactions. In addition, the company offers Commerce Cloud to deliver a digital commerce experience; Community Cloud to create and manage branded digital destinations for customers, partners, and employees; Internet of Things Cloud that provides insights to companies enabling them to sell, service, and market to their customers in personalized ways, as well as engage with them in real time; and Analytics Cloud that enables employees across an organization to explore business data, uncover new insights, make decisions, and take action from various devices. Further, it provides Salesforce Quip, a next-generation productivity solution for teams with a mobile-first strategy to collaborate without email; and Salesforce Platform for building enterprise apps. Additionally, the company offers professional cloud services, such as consulting, deployment, training, user-centric design, and integration to facilitate the adoption of its solutions; and architects and innovation program teams, as well as various education services comprising introductory online courses and advanced architecture certifications. Salesforce.com, inc. offers its services through direct sales; and through consulting firms, systems integrators, and other partners. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.