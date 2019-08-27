Reviewing Salem Media Group Inc. (SALM)’s and Its Rivals results

Salem Media Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SALM) is a company in the Broadcasting – Radio industry and that’s how we contrast it to its peers. The contrasting will be based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

31.1% of Salem Media Group Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.24% of all Broadcasting – Radio’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.1% of Salem Media Group Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.64% of all Broadcasting – Radio companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Salem Media Group Inc. and its peers’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Salem Media Group Inc. 0.00% -1.70% -0.60% Industry Average 7.54% 71.50% 11.65%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Salem Media Group Inc. and its peers’ valuation, top-line revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Salem Media Group Inc. N/A 2 0.00 Industry Average 374.09M 4.96B 17.28

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Salem Media Group Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Salem Media Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.00 1.50 2.71

$3.5 is the consensus target price of Salem Media Group Inc., with a potential upside of 136.49%. The peers have a potential upside of 73.70%. Based on the results shown earlier, Salem Media Group Inc.’s peers are looking more favorable than the company itself, analysts’ belief.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Salem Media Group Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Salem Media Group Inc. 1.46% -12.97% -1.89% -25.71% -61.83% -0.48% Industry Average 2.78% 6.35% 11.10% 12.71% 18.74% 26.52%

For the past year Salem Media Group Inc. has -0.48% weaker performance while Salem Media Group Inc.’s peers have 26.52% stronger performance.

Liquidity

Salem Media Group Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.6 and a Quick Ratio of 0.6. Competitively, Salem Media Group Inc.’s competitors Current Ratio is 1.58 and has 1.58 Quick Ratio. Salem Media Group Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Salem Media Group Inc.

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.54 shows that Salem Media Group Inc. is 54.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Salem Media Group Inc.’s peers’ beta is 1.19 which is 19.13% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Salem Media Group Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Salem Media Group Inc.’s rivals beat on 3 of the 4 factors Salem Media Group Inc.

Salem Media Group, Inc. operates as a multi-media company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates radio networks, which produce and distribute talk, news, and music programming to radio stations, as well as sells commercial airtime to national advertisers and independent radio station affiliates. It also provides Christian and conservative-themed content, investing and health-themed content, e-commerce, audio and video streaming, and other resources digitally through Christian content Websites, such as OnePlace.com, Christianity.com, Crosswalk.com, GodTube.com, GodVine.com, Jesus.org, BibleStudyTools.com, CrossCards.com, LightSource.com, iBelieve.com, CCMmagazine.com, and ChristianHeadlines.com; and conservative opinion Websites, such as Townhall.com, HotAir.com, Twitchy.com, RedState.com, HumanEvents.com, and BearingArms.com. The company also issues digital newsletters, including Eagle Financial Publications that provide market analysis and non-individualized investment strategies from financial commentators on a subscription basis; and operates Church product Websites, such as WorshipHouseMedia.com, SermonSpice.com, SermonSearch.com, and ChurchStaffing.com that offer downloads and service platforms, as well as operates e-commerce sites, including Eagle Wellness and Gene Smart that offer health advice and nutritional products. In addition, it publishes conservative books, such as Ann Coulter, Newt Gingrich, David Limbaugh, Ed Klein, Mark Steyn, and Dinesh D'Souza; and produces and distributes Christian and conservative opinion print magazines, as well as Xulon Press and Hillcrest Media, a print-on-demand self-publishing service for Christian authors. The company was formerly known as Salem Communications Corporation and changed its name to Salem Media Group, Inc. in February 2015. Salem Media Group, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Camarillo, California.