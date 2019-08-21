Reviewing SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. (SAIL)’s and Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI)’s results

Both SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) and Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) are Business Software & Services companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. 24 7.54 N/A -0.01 0.00 Perion Network Ltd. 3 0.67 N/A 0.36 12.53

Demonstrates SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. and Perion Network Ltd. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. and Perion Network Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Perion Network Ltd. 0.00% 6.4% 3.6%

Liquidity

SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.6 and a Quick Ratio of 1.6. Competitively, Perion Network Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 1.2 and has 1.2 Quick Ratio. SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Perion Network Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. and Perion Network Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Perion Network Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

$35 is SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 58.01%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. and Perion Network Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 88.5% and 22.8% respectively. Insiders owned 2.4% of SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. shares. Comparatively, 36.5% are Perion Network Ltd.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. -4% 5.65% -23.46% -23.93% -14.96% -10% Perion Network Ltd. 1.35% 51.01% 51.52% 36.36% 44.23% 73.08%

For the past year SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. had bearish trend while Perion Network Ltd. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Perion Network Ltd. beats SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers on-premises software and cloud-based solutions, which empower organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, and other users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments. Its solutions include IdentityIQ, an on-premises identity governance solution; IdentityNow, a cloud-based multi-tenant governance suite; SecurityIQ, an on-premises data access governance solution that secures access to data stored in file servers, collaboration portals, mailboxes, and cloud storage systems; and IdentityAI, an identity analytics solution for organizations to detect potential threats before they turn into security breaches. The company sells its products and solutions to commercial enterprises, educational institutions, and governments directly, as well as through resellers. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Perion Network Ltd., a technology company, delivers advertising solutions to brands, advertising agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It develops digital advertising solutions to capture consumer attention and drive engagement, as well as delivers ads across a portfolio of Websites and mobile applications. The companyÂ’s proprietary social marketing platform offers a dashboard for marketers that make media buying efficient on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and other social networks and platforms. Its platform allows advertisers to control their marketing expenditures, in-house planning and strategy, and utilize the technical tool to create operational marketing efficiencies. In addition, the company provides search-based monetization solutions for publishers with analytics capabilities to track and monitor their business performance; toolbar platform, which allows publishers to create, implement, and distribute Web browser toolbars, as well as through consumer products; Smilebox, a photo sharing and social expression product; and IncrediMail a messaging application that enables consumers to manage various email accounts in a single place. The company is headquartered in Holon, Israel.