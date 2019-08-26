Reviewing SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. (SAIL)’s and CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) and CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Business Software & Services industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. 24 7.57 N/A -0.01 0.00 CyberArk Software Ltd. 122 11.06 N/A 1.45 96.04

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. and CyberArk Software Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 has SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. and CyberArk Software Ltd.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% CyberArk Software Ltd. 0.00% 12.1% 8.3%

Liquidity

SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.6 and 1.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor CyberArk Software Ltd. are 3.3 and 3.3 respectively. CyberArk Software Ltd. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. and CyberArk Software Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 CyberArk Software Ltd. 0 2 7 2.78

SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc.’s consensus price target is $35, while its potential upside is 57.30%. Meanwhile, CyberArk Software Ltd.’s consensus price target is $137.22, while its potential upside is 19.71%. The results provided earlier shows that SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. appears more favorable than CyberArk Software Ltd., based on analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 88.5% of SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 78.6% of CyberArk Software Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 2.4% of SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc.’s shares. Competitively, CyberArk Software Ltd. has 1.85% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. -4% 5.65% -23.46% -23.93% -14.96% -10% CyberArk Software Ltd. -4.13% 9% 9.35% 59.85% 126.82% 87.32%

For the past year SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. had bearish trend while CyberArk Software Ltd. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors CyberArk Software Ltd. beats SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers on-premises software and cloud-based solutions, which empower organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, and other users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments. Its solutions include IdentityIQ, an on-premises identity governance solution; IdentityNow, a cloud-based multi-tenant governance suite; SecurityIQ, an on-premises data access governance solution that secures access to data stored in file servers, collaboration portals, mailboxes, and cloud storage systems; and IdentityAI, an identity analytics solution for organizations to detect potential threats before they turn into security breaches. The company sells its products and solutions to commercial enterprises, educational institutions, and governments directly, as well as through resellers. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

CyberArk Software Ltd. develops, markets, and sells software-based IT security solutions that protect organizations from cyber attacks in the United States and internationally. The company offers privileged account security solution to secure, manage, and monitor account access and activities. Its privileged account security solution consists of Enterprise Password Vault that provides a tool to manage and protect physical, virtual, or cloud-based assets; SSH Key Manager to store, rotate, and control access to SSH keys for preventing unauthorized access to privileged accounts; Privileged Session Manager that protects servers, applications, databases, and hypervisors from malware; and Privileged Threat Analytics that profiles and analyzes individual privileged user behavior and creates prioritized alerts when abnormal activity is detected. The company also provides Application Identity Manager, which addresses the challenges of hard-coded, embedded credentials, and cryptographic keys being hijacked and exploited by malicious insiders or external cyber attackers; Endpoint Privilege Manager that offers Windows least privilege management and application control software; Cybertinel, which provides cyber security services; and On-Demand Privileges Manager to limit the breadth of access of Unix/Linux administrative accounts. In addition, it offers Shared Technology Platform that integrates operating systems, databases, network devices, security appliances, hypervisors, applications, industrial control systems, and application servers in the datacenter or the cloud; sensitive information management solutions; and software maintenance and support, and consulting services. The company offers its products to energy and utilities, financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, technology, and telecommunications industries, as well as government agencies through resellers and distributors. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Petach Tikva, Israel.