Reviewing SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. (SAIL)’s and Aspen Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)’s results

Both SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) and Aspen Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) are each other’s competitor in the Business Software & Services industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. 24 7.50 N/A -0.01 0.00 Aspen Technology Inc. 117 15.38 N/A 2.78 47.50

In table 1 we can see SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. and Aspen Technology Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Aspen Technology Inc. 0.00% 43.6% 20.8%

Liquidity

1.6 and 1.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. Its rival Aspen Technology Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.4 and 1.4 respectively. SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Aspen Technology Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. and Aspen Technology Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Aspen Technology Inc. 1 0 3 2.75

SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. has a 58.87% upside potential and an average price target of $35. Aspen Technology Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $135 average price target and a 1.16% potential upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. seems more appealing than Aspen Technology Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. and Aspen Technology Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 88.5% and 99.92%. Insiders held roughly 2.4% of SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 0.4% are Aspen Technology Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. -4% 5.65% -23.46% -23.93% -14.96% -10% Aspen Technology Inc. -3.54% 4.06% 9.49% 37.49% 38.8% 60.46%

For the past year SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. had bearish trend while Aspen Technology Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Aspen Technology Inc. beats SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers on-premises software and cloud-based solutions, which empower organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, and other users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments. Its solutions include IdentityIQ, an on-premises identity governance solution; IdentityNow, a cloud-based multi-tenant governance suite; SecurityIQ, an on-premises data access governance solution that secures access to data stored in file servers, collaboration portals, mailboxes, and cloud storage systems; and IdentityAI, an identity analytics solution for organizations to detect potential threats before they turn into security breaches. The company sells its products and solutions to commercial enterprises, educational institutions, and governments directly, as well as through resellers. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Aspen Technology, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides software and services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments. The company's software suites include aspenONE Engineering, aspenONE Manufacturing and Supply Chain, and aspenONE Asset Performance Management, which are integrated applications that allow end users to design process manufacturing environments, forecast and simulate potential actions, monitor operational performances, predict the reliability of an asset and equipment failure, and manage planning and scheduling activities, as well as collaborate across these functions and activities. It also provides software maintenance and support, professional, and training services. The company's customers include companies that are engaged in the process and other industries, including energy, chemicals, engineering, and construction, as well as pharmaceuticals, transportation, power, metals and mining, pulp and paper, and consumer packaged goods. Aspen Technology, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.