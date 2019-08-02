Reviewing Sage Therapeutics Inc. (SAGE)’s and uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE)’s results

Sage Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) and uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sage Therapeutics Inc. 164 90.38 N/A -9.74 0.00 uniQure N.V. 58 267.57 N/A -2.48 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Sage Therapeutics Inc. and uniQure N.V.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sage Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -43.5% -40.6% uniQure N.V. 0.00% -48.9% -32.6%

Volatility & Risk

Sage Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 151.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 2.51 beta. Competitively, uniQure N.V. is 8.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.92 beta.

Liquidity

Sage Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 20.1 and a Quick Ratio of 20.1. Competitively, uniQure N.V.’s Current Ratio is 9.5 and has 9.5 Quick Ratio. Sage Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than uniQure N.V.

Analyst Recommendations

Sage Therapeutics Inc. and uniQure N.V. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sage Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 9 3.00 uniQure N.V. 0 0 7 3.00

Sage Therapeutics Inc. has an average target price of $212.67, and a 32.65% upside potential. Competitively the consensus target price of uniQure N.V. is $81, which is potential 36.96% upside. Based on the data delivered earlier, uniQure N.V. is looking more favorable than Sage Therapeutics Inc., analysts view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Sage Therapeutics Inc. and uniQure N.V. are owned by institutional investors at 98.75% and 78.8% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 1.2% of Sage Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.8% of uniQure N.V.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sage Therapeutics Inc. -8.19% -12.82% -3.85% 20.87% 6.31% 67.39% uniQure N.V. -13.32% -23.63% 2.71% 77.57% 97.14% 103.5%

For the past year Sage Therapeutics Inc. was less bullish than uniQure N.V.

Summary

uniQure N.V. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Sage Therapeutics Inc.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate includes SAGE-547, a proprietary intravenous formulation of allopregnanolone that is in Phase III clinical development as an adjunctive therapy for the treatment of super-refractory status epilepticus (SRSE), as well as for the treatment of post-partum depression (PPD). The companyÂ’s product pipeline includes SAGE-217, a novel neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of PPD, major depressive disorders, essential tremor, and ParkinsonÂ’s diseases; and SAGE-689 a novel positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of status epilepticus. In addition, its product pipeline that are in preclinical stage comprises SAGE-105, a novel neuroactive steroid for the treatment of orphon epilepsies; SAGE-324, a novel neuroactive steroid for the treatment of GABA hypofunction; and SAGE-718, a novel oxysterol-based positive allosteric modulator of NMDA receptors for the treatment of cerebrosterol deficit disorders, anti-NMDA receptor encephalitis, and NMDA hypofunction. The company was formerly known as Sterogen Biopharma, Inc. and changed its name to Sage Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2011. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

uniQure N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. The companyÂ’s principle programs include AMT-060, a gene therapy that has completed Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; S100A1, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of congestive heart failure; and AMT-130 for the treatment of huntington's disease. It also provides Glybera, a gene therapy product that has approved for the treatment of patients with lipoprotein lipase deficiency. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Synpromics, and Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A. uniQure N.V. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.