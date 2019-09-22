Reviewing Sage Therapeutics Inc. (SAGE)’s and Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RTTR)’s results

Sage Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) and Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RTTR) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sage Therapeutics Inc. 168 5301.34 N/A -9.74 0.00 Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -3.73 0.00

Table 1 highlights Sage Therapeutics Inc. and Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sage Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -43.5% -40.6% Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -458.3% -163.4%

Volatility & Risk

Sage Therapeutics Inc. is 151.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 2.51 beta. Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 1.25 beta is the reason why it is 25.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Sage Therapeutics Inc. are 20.1 and 20.1 respectively. Its competitor Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.2 and its Quick Ratio is 2.2. Sage Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Sage Therapeutics Inc. and Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 98.75% and 7.5% respectively. Sage Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.2%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 8.56% of Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sage Therapeutics Inc. -8.19% -12.82% -3.85% 20.87% 6.31% 67.39% Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5.1% -8.04% 32.02% 68.74% -52.97% 71.67%

For the past year Sage Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Sage Therapeutics Inc. beats Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate includes SAGE-547, a proprietary intravenous formulation of allopregnanolone that is in Phase III clinical development as an adjunctive therapy for the treatment of super-refractory status epilepticus (SRSE), as well as for the treatment of post-partum depression (PPD). The companyÂ’s product pipeline includes SAGE-217, a novel neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of PPD, major depressive disorders, essential tremor, and ParkinsonÂ’s diseases; and SAGE-689 a novel positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of status epilepticus. In addition, its product pipeline that are in preclinical stage comprises SAGE-105, a novel neuroactive steroid for the treatment of orphon epilepsies; SAGE-324, a novel neuroactive steroid for the treatment of GABA hypofunction; and SAGE-718, a novel oxysterol-based positive allosteric modulator of NMDA receptors for the treatment of cerebrosterol deficit disorders, anti-NMDA receptor encephalitis, and NMDA hypofunction. The company was formerly known as Sterogen Biopharma, Inc. and changed its name to Sage Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2011. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic products that modulate the human gut microbiome to treat gastrointestinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is RP-G28, a novel microbiome modulator, which has completed Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the reduction of symptoms associated with lactose intolerance. The companyÂ’s product, RP-G28 is designed to stimulate the growth of lactose-metabolizing bacteria in the colon, thereby adapting the gut microbiome to assist in digesting the lactose that reaches the large intestine. It is also exploring the functionality and discovering the therapeutic potential gut microbiome changes may have on treating/preventing various conditions, including gastrointestinal diseases, immuno-oncology, metabolic, and liver disease. The company was formerly known as Ritter Natural Sciences, LLC and changed its name to Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in September 2008. Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.