Reviewing Sage Therapeutics Inc. (SAGE)’s and Replimune Group Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL)’s results

Both Sage Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) and Replimune Group Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sage Therapeutics Inc. 168 5083.61 N/A -9.74 0.00 Replimune Group Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -0.98 0.00

Demonstrates Sage Therapeutics Inc. and Replimune Group Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Sage Therapeutics Inc. and Replimune Group Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sage Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -43.5% -40.6% Replimune Group Inc. 0.00% -31.4% -23.7%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Sage Therapeutics Inc. is 20.1 while its Current Ratio is 20.1. Meanwhile, Replimune Group Inc. has a Current Ratio of 14.3 while its Quick Ratio is 14.3. Sage Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Replimune Group Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Sage Therapeutics Inc. and Replimune Group Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sage Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 6 3.00 Replimune Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Sage Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 34.56% and an $213.33 consensus price target. Competitively Replimune Group Inc. has a consensus price target of $20, with potential upside of 92.31%. The information presented earlier suggests that Replimune Group Inc. looks more robust than Sage Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Sage Therapeutics Inc. and Replimune Group Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 98.75% and 90.9%. Sage Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.2%. Comparatively, 12.1% are Replimune Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sage Therapeutics Inc. -8.19% -12.82% -3.85% 20.87% 6.31% 67.39% Replimune Group Inc. -5.98% -11.29% -16.92% 9.14% -17.69% 24.2%

For the past year Sage Therapeutics Inc. was more bullish than Replimune Group Inc.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate includes SAGE-547, a proprietary intravenous formulation of allopregnanolone that is in Phase III clinical development as an adjunctive therapy for the treatment of super-refractory status epilepticus (SRSE), as well as for the treatment of post-partum depression (PPD). The companyÂ’s product pipeline includes SAGE-217, a novel neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of PPD, major depressive disorders, essential tremor, and ParkinsonÂ’s diseases; and SAGE-689 a novel positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of status epilepticus. In addition, its product pipeline that are in preclinical stage comprises SAGE-105, a novel neuroactive steroid for the treatment of orphon epilepsies; SAGE-324, a novel neuroactive steroid for the treatment of GABA hypofunction; and SAGE-718, a novel oxysterol-based positive allosteric modulator of NMDA receptors for the treatment of cerebrosterol deficit disorders, anti-NMDA receptor encephalitis, and NMDA hypofunction. The company was formerly known as Sterogen Biopharma, Inc. and changed its name to Sage Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2011. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Replimune Group, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors. The company is also developing RP2, which is in Preclinical trials to express an anti-CTLA-4 antibody-like protein in order to block the inhibition of the immune response otherwise caused by CTLA-4; and RP3 that is in Preclinical trials to express immune-activating proteins that stimulate T cells. Replimune Group, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.