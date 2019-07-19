Reviewing Sage Therapeutics Inc. (SAGE)’s and Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:OMER)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Sage Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) and Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:OMER) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sage Therapeutics Inc. 160 104.74 N/A -9.74 0.00 Omeros Corporation 16 15.18 N/A -2.61 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Sage Therapeutics Inc. and Omeros Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Sage Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) and Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:OMER)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sage Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -43.5% -40.6% Omeros Corporation 0.00% 174.4% -130.6%

Volatility and Risk

Sage Therapeutics Inc. is 185.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 2.85 beta. Omeros Corporation’s 255.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 3.55 beta.

Liquidity

Sage Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 20.1 while its Quick Ratio is 20.1. On the competitive side is, Omeros Corporation which has a 2.4 Current Ratio and a 2.4 Quick Ratio. Sage Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Omeros Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Sage Therapeutics Inc. and Omeros Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sage Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 9 3.00 Omeros Corporation 0 1 3 2.75

Sage Therapeutics Inc. has an average price target of $212.67, and a 14.45% upside potential. Meanwhile, Omeros Corporation’s consensus price target is $27.5, while its potential upside is 77.53%. The results provided earlier shows that Omeros Corporation appears more favorable than Sage Therapeutics Inc., based on analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Sage Therapeutics Inc. and Omeros Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 98.75% and 51.2%. About 1.3% of Sage Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.04% are Omeros Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sage Therapeutics Inc. -1.94% -0.36% 5.98% 27.58% -2.09% 74.39% Omeros Corporation 3.26% 2.87% 45.07% 45.85% -16.23% 70.47%

For the past year Sage Therapeutics Inc. was more bullish than Omeros Corporation.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Sage Therapeutics Inc. beats Omeros Corporation.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate includes SAGE-547, a proprietary intravenous formulation of allopregnanolone that is in Phase III clinical development as an adjunctive therapy for the treatment of super-refractory status epilepticus (SRSE), as well as for the treatment of post-partum depression (PPD). The companyÂ’s product pipeline includes SAGE-217, a novel neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of PPD, major depressive disorders, essential tremor, and ParkinsonÂ’s diseases; and SAGE-689 a novel positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of status epilepticus. In addition, its product pipeline that are in preclinical stage comprises SAGE-105, a novel neuroactive steroid for the treatment of orphon epilepsies; SAGE-324, a novel neuroactive steroid for the treatment of GABA hypofunction; and SAGE-718, a novel oxysterol-based positive allosteric modulator of NMDA receptors for the treatment of cerebrosterol deficit disorders, anti-NMDA receptor encephalitis, and NMDA hypofunction. The company was formerly known as Sterogen Biopharma, Inc. and changed its name to Sage Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2011. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system. The company markets OMIDRIA for use during cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement. Its clinical programs include OMS721 that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and in Phase II clinical trial to treat thrombotic microangiopathies, IgA nephropathy, and other renal diseases. The companyÂ’s clinical programs also consists of OMS824, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Huntington's diseases and schizophrenia; OMS405 that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat opioid and nicotine addiction; and OMS201, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for use during urological procedures. Its preclinical programs comprise OMS527 for the treatment of addiction and compulsive disorders, as well as for movement disorders; OMS906 to treat paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and other alternative pathway disorders; OMS721 for the treatment of aHUS, IgAN, HSCT-TMA, and age-related macular degeneration; and OMS616 to control surgical and traumatic bleeding. The companyÂ’s preclinical programs also include GPR17 for the treatment of myelin formation; GPR101 for appetite and eating disorders; GPR151 to treat schizophrenia and cognition; GPR161 for triple-negative breast cancer treatment; GPR183 for the treatment of osteoporosis, and Epstein-Barr virus infections and related diseases; GPR174 for modulation of the immune system; and Antibody Platform for metabolic, CV, oncologic, musculoskeletal, and other disorders. In addition, the company is developing OMS103 that has completed Phase III clinical trial for arthroscopic anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction and arthroscopic partial meniscectomy. Omeros Corporation was incorporated in 1994 and is based in Seattle, Washington.