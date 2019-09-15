Reviewing Sage Therapeutics Inc. (SAGE)’s and MyoKardia Inc. (NASDAQ:MYOK)’s results

Sage Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) and MyoKardia Inc. (NASDAQ:MYOK), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sage Therapeutics Inc. 168 5123.69 N/A -9.74 0.00 MyoKardia Inc. 51 115.29 N/A -2.20 0.00

In table 1 we can see Sage Therapeutics Inc. and MyoKardia Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Sage Therapeutics Inc. and MyoKardia Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sage Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -43.5% -40.6% MyoKardia Inc. 0.00% -20% -18.3%

Risk & Volatility

Sage Therapeutics Inc. is 151.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 2.51. MyoKardia Inc. on the other hand, has 2.01 beta which makes it 101.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Sage Therapeutics Inc. is 20.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 20.1. The Current Ratio of rival MyoKardia Inc. is 18 and its Quick Ratio is has 18. Sage Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than MyoKardia Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Sage Therapeutics Inc. and MyoKardia Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sage Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 6 3.00 MyoKardia Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$213.33 is Sage Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 33.51%. MyoKardia Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $90 consensus price target and a 66.76% potential upside. The results provided earlier shows that MyoKardia Inc. appears more favorable than Sage Therapeutics Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Sage Therapeutics Inc. and MyoKardia Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 98.75% and 82.09% respectively. Sage Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.2%. Competitively, 0.4% are MyoKardia Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sage Therapeutics Inc. -8.19% -12.82% -3.85% 20.87% 6.31% 67.39% MyoKardia Inc. 0.09% 8.32% 15.46% 29.32% 0.15% 11.4%

For the past year Sage Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than MyoKardia Inc.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate includes SAGE-547, a proprietary intravenous formulation of allopregnanolone that is in Phase III clinical development as an adjunctive therapy for the treatment of super-refractory status epilepticus (SRSE), as well as for the treatment of post-partum depression (PPD). The companyÂ’s product pipeline includes SAGE-217, a novel neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of PPD, major depressive disorders, essential tremor, and ParkinsonÂ’s diseases; and SAGE-689 a novel positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of status epilepticus. In addition, its product pipeline that are in preclinical stage comprises SAGE-105, a novel neuroactive steroid for the treatment of orphon epilepsies; SAGE-324, a novel neuroactive steroid for the treatment of GABA hypofunction; and SAGE-718, a novel oxysterol-based positive allosteric modulator of NMDA receptors for the treatment of cerebrosterol deficit disorders, anti-NMDA receptor encephalitis, and NMDA hypofunction. The company was formerly known as Sterogen Biopharma, Inc. and changed its name to Sage Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2011. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

MyoKardia, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is MYK-461, an orally-administered small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials designed to reduce excessive cardiac muscle contractility leading to hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM). The company also develops MYK-491, an orally-administered small molecule that treats genetic dilated cardiomyopathy (DCM) by restoring normal contractility in the diseased DCM heart. In addition, it develops HCM-2, a product candidate to reduce cardiac muscle contractility to normal levels in HCM patients; DCM-2, a product candidate that is intended to increase cardiac muscle contractility to normal levels in genetic DCM patients through a different mechanism than that of MYK-491; and LUS-1, a product candidate, which is intended to counteract a muscle disruption that results in impaired relaxation of the heart. The company has a strategic collaboration with Sanofi S.A. for the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products to treat, prevent, and diagnose HCM and DCM, as well as additional indications. MyoKardia, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.